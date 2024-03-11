Submit Release
Paradise Valley Farms Land Sale Shatters Records, Reflects Strength of Arizona Luxury Market

A 1.5-acre lot in the highly desirable Paradise Valley Farms neighborhood has commanded a staggering $3.8 million.

A 1.5-acre lot in the highly desirable Paradise Valley Farms neighborhood has commanded a staggering $3.8 million. This transaction shatters previous price records in the community and sets a new high of over $2.5 million per acre. Jon Mark Estes, a leading Scottsdale luxury real estate specialist and owner of JME Real Estate Group at North&Co, expertly facilitated the transaction.

"This landmark sale is not only a testament to the enduring appeal of Paradise Valley Farms but also underscores the robust demand for luxury properties within the Arizona market," said Jon Mark Estes. "It establishes a powerful new benchmark for land values in the area and positions the neighborhood as a premier destination for discerning buyers."

JME Real Estate Group’s use of cutting-edge marketing techniques, including 3D renderings that illustrated the lot's potential for a magnificent estate, played a crucial role in achieving this exceptional price.

The Scottsdale-area real estate specialist showcased his deep knowledge of the Paradise Valley Farms market, understanding of luxury buyer preferences, and strategic marketing approach were key factors in the lot's successful sale.

About Jon Mark Estes
Jon Mark Estes specializes in Paradise Valley Farms real estate and the broader Scottsdale & Paradise Valley luxury real estate market. His expertise and proven results make him a top choice for buyers and sellers seeking exceptional properties and service. Visit jmestesrealty.com for more information.

