SCAN Health Plan President Karen Schulte recognized as Modern Healthcare Women Leader
EINPresswire.com/ -- Karen Schulte, SCAN Health Plan’s President of Medicare, was named one of Modern Healthcare’s Women Leaders for 2024.
The prestigious Women Leaders program acknowledges and honors women executives from all sectors of the healthcare industry for their contributions to care delivery improvement, health equity, policy and gender equity in healthcare leadership.
“I am grateful for Modern Healthcare’s recognition,” said Schulte. “It is an honor to be included among the distinguished healthcare leaders who are dedicated to advancing healthcare and committed to enhancing the well-being of individuals nationwide.”
“Karen is one of the best leaders I know, leading with compassion and passion,” said Dr. Sachin H. Jain, CEO of SCAN Group and SCAN Health Plan. “She is laser-focused on our mission to keep seniors healthy and independent and inspires others with her focus on execution, delivery, and results. SCAN is lucky to have to her in a critical role.”
As an accomplished leader with more than two decades of experience in Medicare Advantage, network management, and market performance, Schulte has held national leadership roles overseeing market and management services operations, focusing on growth, advancing clinical models of care and improving patient and financial outcomes.
At SCAN, Schulte has played a vital role in transforming SCAN Health Plan from a one-state, regional Medicare Advantage plan to a national health plan operating in five states: California, Arizona, Nevada, Texas and New Mexico. Here are some examples of Schulte’s successes at SCAN.
Growth and Expansion
Under Schulte’s leadership, SCAN has entered new partnerships with an array of national and regional medical groups that serve diverse communities. She also designed and launched SCAN’s first clinical care delivery operation and prepared a three-year national expansion plan to support multiple states and payment models.
Groundbreaking Population-Specific Medicare Advantage Plans
Schulte and her team oversaw the launch of SCAN’s pioneering population-specific plans: SCAN Affirm partnered with Included LGBTQ+ Health (HMO), the first ever LGBTQ+ health plan; and SCAN Inspired by women for women (HMO), the first health plan designed specifically for women.
Launched in 2023, SCAN Affirms (HMO) plans are on track to enroll 1,000 members by the end of 2024 in California’s Los Angeles, Riverside, San Diego and San Francisco Counties combined—phenomenal growth for a new Medicare Advantage product.
SCAN’s Path to Non-Delegated Risk
As President, Schulte is leading SCAN’s transition into non-delegated risk arrangements with select regional medical groups. This shift will enable SCAN to partner with more medical groups and providers within and beyond its current territories, while taking on a larger role in coordinating care for SCAN members.
Awards and Recognitions
In 2023, SCAN Health Plan was ranked highest in overall customer satisfaction among Medicare Advantage plans in California based on the results of the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Medicare Advantage Satisfaction study.
In addition, SCAN was recognized by Modern Healthcare as one of the Top Innovator Organizations for 2023 and named to Modern Healthcare’s Best Places to Work list for 2023. SCAN was also named to Great Place To Work and Fortune magazine’s Best Workplaces for Women list.
“Our 2024 honorees for Women Leaders and Rising Stars represent all corners of the industry, including providers, payers, suppliers and associations,” said Mary Ellen Podmolik, editor-in-chief of Modern Healthcare. “These women are working diligently to advance the objectives of their own organizations, with a focus on improving the patient experience. At the same time, they are advocates, tackling equity issues within their own organizations and the broader community.”
The profiles of all the honorees are featured in the March 11, 2024 issue of MH magazine and online at ModernHealthcare.com/WLAwards.
About SCAN Group
SCAN Group, a mission-driven not-for-profit organization, is dedicated to tackling some of the biggest issues in healthcare for older adults, including chronic illness, access to care, homelessness, inequities, and loneliness. SCAN Group’s Medicare Advantage health plan, SCAN Health Plan, is one of the nation’s foremost not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans and serves more than 287,000 members in California, Arizona, Nevada, Texas and New Mexico. Independence at Home, a SCAN Health Plan community service, provides vitally needed services and support to seniors and their caregivers. Since 2020, SCAN has launched three mission-aligned medical groups, including Healthcare in Action, Welcome Health, and myPlace Health (a joint venture with Commonwealth Care Alliance), each of which focuses on meeting the needs of older adults. Additionally, in 2022 SCAN acquired The Residentialist Group, now known as HomeBase Medical, to support chronic disease management and palliative care for older adults in the home. SCAN’s care delivery affiliates collectively serve more than 36,000 members. To learn more, visit www.thescangroup.org or follow SCAN on Twitter @scanhealthplan.
About Modern Healthcare
Modern Healthcare is the most trusted business news and information brand in the healthcare industry. Modern Healthcare empowers healthcare leaders and influencers to make timely and informed business decisions. To learn more or subscribe, go to www.modernhealthcare.com/subscriptions
