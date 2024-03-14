WNBA LEGENDS TO COACH THE 2024 WOMEN’S COLLEGE ALL-STAR GAME

NBRPA

NBRPA’s Nancy Lieberman, Janice Braxton, Cheryl Miller, & Cynthia Cooper to Join Current WNBA Stars Satou Sabally & Kelsey Plum as Coaches

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Basketball Retired Players Association (NBRPA) and Intersport today announced that WNBA and Women's Basketball Legends Nancy Lieberman, Janice Braxton, Cheryl Miller, Cynthia Cooper will join current WNBA stars Satou Sabally and Kelsey Plum as coaches for the 2024 Women’s College All-Star Game on April 6th, at the Wolstein Center at Cleveland State University.

The game, the first event of its kind since 2006, will be televised by ESPN2 at 3:30 pm ET.

Twenty-five years after launching a national women’s college basketball all-star event, Intersport has re-introduced the Women’s College All-Star Game as an annual showcase spotlighting the country’s elite players. These standouts, who will be exhausting their collegiate eligibility and are on the precipice of hearing their names called in the WNBA Draft, will have one final opportunity to represent their programs and be recognized against the backdrop of the sport’s championship weekend. Intersport launched the inaugural Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) All-Star Challenge in 1998, which the WBCA operated through 2006.

“The NBRPA is thrilled to once again partner with Intersport and to be able to have our WNBA Legends as part of this incredible event,” said Scott Rochelle, President & CEO, NBRPA. “Having icons like Cheryl, Janice, Cynthia and a member of our very own board of directors in Nancy, join up with two of today’s brightest stars in Satou and Kelsey to coach these phenomenal players, gives us an immense sense of pride to be able to help showcase the past, present and future of the game of basketball.”

“I’m honored to join these incredible and legendary women to coach these phenomenal talents,” said Nancy Lieberman, Two-time Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame inductee (Class of 1996/2023), WNBA Legend and NBRPA Board Director, Treasurer. “I very much look forward to what promises to be an amazing atmosphere and game and seeing the greatness on the court.”

Tickets for the 2024 Women’s College All Star Game can be purchased at https://womenscollegeallstar.com/

About the National Basketball Retired Players Association

The National Basketball Retired Players Association (NBRPA) is comprised of former professional basketball players from the NBA, ABA, and WNBA. It is a 501(c) 3 organization with a mission to develop, implement and advocate a wide array of programs to benefit its members, supporters and the community. The NBRPA was founded in 1992 by basketball legends Dave DeBusschere, Dave Bing, Archie Clark, Dave Cowens and Oscar Robertson. The NBRPA works in direct partnerships with the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association. Legends Care is the charitable initiative of the NBRPA that positively impacts youth and communities through basketball. Scott Rochelle is President and CEO, and the NBRPA Board of Directors includes Chairman of the Board Charles “Choo” Smith, Vice Chairman Shawn Marion, Treasurer Nancy Lieberman, Secretary C.J. Kupec, Spencer Haywood, Eddie Gill, Rushia Brown, Bob Elliott, Mike Bantom, Caron Butler, Clarence “Chucky” Brown and Dave Bing. Learn more at legendsofbasketball.com.

To follow along with the NBRPA, find them on social media at @NBAalumni on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Twitch.

