San Diego Plastic Surgeon Recognized in Castle Connolly’s Top Doctors® List for 20th Consecutive Year
Dr. Scott Miller was named a “Top Doctor 2024” by Castle Connolly, a physician-led research group that identifies high-quality medical providers in La Jolla.LA JOLLA, CA, USA, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When it comes to any plastic surgery procedure, the most important decision made throughout the entire treatment process is selecting the right plastic surgeon to achieve your goals. While no procedure is risk-free, choosing a qualified plastic surgeon can be the most effective way to protect your health, safety, and appearance. With that in mind, those in need of medical care often consult the Top Doctors® list to narrow down their healthcare options. Compiled by Castle Connolly — a physician-led consumer research group — the Top Doctors® database distinguishes top-rated physicians and healthcare providers in a given region based on their education, credentials, levels of patient satisfaction, and reputation within the community. Dr. Scott Miller, a longtime recipient of the Top Doctors® honor, was recently included among the best plastic surgeons in San Diego for 2024, marking the 20th year in a row he’s been recognized.
The Castle Connolly Top Doctors® list is composed for cities all over the country, outlining the top percentage of physicians in their respective specialties for a given region. Based on a combination of peer nomination and evaluation of specific criteria — including professional memberships, training, hospital and faculty appointments, disciplinary history, research leadership, and continuing education — the Top Doctors® database works to highlight leading plastic surgeons in Southern California. Dr. Miller is among the only physicians in the state who has been named a “Top Doctor” since 2004.
Dr. Miller prides himself on providing the La Jolla and wider San Diego community with top-notch results for all of their aesthetic needs, allowing his patients to feel more confident whether they’re interested in a facelift, breast augmentation, tummy tuck, or a full Mommy Makeover.
About Scott Miller, MD, FACS
Dr. Scott Miller is a board-certified and fellowship-trained plastic surgeon in San Diego who performs an array of cosmetic procedures for the face, breasts, and body. Following his surgical residencies, Dr. Miller completed a prestigious fellowship program in Beverly Hills under Dr. Bruce F. Connell. A Fellow of the American College of Surgeons (FACS), Dr. Miller belongs to the American Society of Plastic Surgery (ASPS), The Aesthetic Society, and the American Medical Association (AMA), among numerous other national organizations. He has won a multitude of awards, including being named “Best of La Jolla” in the category of “Plastic Surgeon” and “Best Cosmetic Surgeon in San Diego” by San Diego Reader magazine. Dr. Miller is available for interview upon request.
