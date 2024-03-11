Miami's Pretty Porcelain Shatters Expectations with Debut EP "I'm Really Not A Rapper"

Pretty Porcelain - "Sheterria Elliott" Pretty Porcelain - "Sheterria Elliott" Stop Playing With Me

I made the track to empower people to embrace their differences. We all are unique and beautiful and sometimes you have to remind yourself and others that your're not regular.” — Pretty Porcelain - "Sheterria Elliott"

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- More than just a striking visual presence, Miami-based rapper Pretty Porcelain is captivating audiences with her unique flow and empowering lyrics. Born Sheterria Elliott, the daughter of the World-Famous King of Diamonds founder Terry Elliott, Sr., Pretty Porcelain's journey to hip-hop stardom is paved with resilience.

Openly discussing the challenges of growing up with albinism, Pretty Porcelain has transformed "trials and tribulations" into artistic triumphs. Signed to Supa T Records, her debut single "STOP PLAYING WITH ME" garnered over 200,000 views in its first ten days, a testament to her undeniable talent.

Fusing sass, streetwise vibes, and crossover appeal, Pretty Porcelain's sound reflects her diverse musical influences, including Tupac Shakur and Lil Wayne. Her lyrics, laced with wit and raw honesty, inspire fans to embrace their individuality and carve their own path.

This "Albinism Advocate" turned international model isn't just a pretty face. Her debut EP, "I'm Really Not a Rapper," explodes the mold, while her latest single "Feisty" recently trended at #31 on Instagram's sound chart. She has recently released the My Fault re-mix with “Trina” Queen of the 305 that was placed on Apple Musics Top Playlist “Rap Life” and is currently #16 on Amazons Breakthrough Hip Hop. With a pipeline of new music on the horizon while being a senior at Florida A&M University, Sheterria has shared the stage with major artists including Kodak Black, Sexxy Red, Luh Tyler & Nardo Wick just to name a few… Pretty Porcelain is poised to dominate the charts and redefine what it means to be a rapper.

About Pretty Porcelain:

Pretty Porcelain, also known as Sheterria Elliott, is a rising hip-hop artist from Miami, FL. Signed to Supa T Records, her unique flow, empowering lyrics, and captivating presence are quickly garnering a dedicated fanbase. A champion for individuality, Pretty Porcelain's music encourages listeners to embrace their true selves.

Connect with Pretty Porcelain:

Pretty Porcelain will be featured at:

Florida A&M University, Tallahassee, Florida April 11th-13th

Bethune Cookman University, Daytona Beach, Florida April 18th – 20th

Florida Memorial University, Miami, Florida April 20th

