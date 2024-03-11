HospitalityMaine Expo 2024 to Feature Lodging Booking Solutions from rezStream

Join rezStream at the Hospitality Maine Lodging & Restaurant Expo 2024 for cutting-edge lodging solutions.

We’re excited for the opportunity to show more owners how to recover lost bookings with our Booking Abandonment solutions.” — Jess Hinton, rezStream Account Executive

PORTLAND, ME, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- rezStream, a leading provider of property management software, online reservation booking engines, and digital marketing services , is excited to announce its participation in the Hospitality Maine Lodging & Restaurant Expo 2024, for the fourth year in a row! The event, scheduled for March 27, 2024 from 10 AM – 4 PM, at the Cross Insurance Center in Portland, Maine, is a prime opportunity for Maine innkeepers and B&B owners to connect and network with each other while exploring rezStream's innovative Suite of Lodging Solutions.

The Hospitality Maine Lodging & Restaurant Expo is a premier event that brings together professionals from the hospitality industry, providing a platform for networking, learning, and discovering the latest trends and innovations. With a diverse range of vendors representing industries such as software, advertising, furniture, food service, and more, the event offers a unique platform for businesses to explore new opportunities and make valuable connections.

About Hospitality Maine

Hospitality Maine is a leading association dedicated to promoting and supporting the hospitality industry in Maine. With a focus on advocacy, education, and networking, Hospitality Maine serves as a valuable resource for lodging and restaurant professionals across the state. For more information, visit www.hospitalitymaine.com.

About rezStream

rezStream, located in Denver, Colorado, is an industry leader in property management software, online reservation booking engine technology, hotel website design, and Internet marketing for the travel industry and independent B&Bs and Inns. Thousands of unique users in the US use property management products and services created by the team at rezStream. With over two decades of experience, rezStream remains committed to providing the best products and services to the independent lodging industry. For more information, please contact rezStream at 866.360.8210 or visit our website at http://www.rezstream.com.

