ResProp Management Welcomes VenicePARK Apartments in Venice, Florida
VENICE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ResProp Management is now providing full-service property management for the beautiful VenicePARK Apartments, sitting south of Sarasota in Venice, Florida. These stylish and contemporary residences are located just off the gorgeous gulf coast surrounded by scenic preserves and waterways.
Built in 1985, this property boasts 243 units of one and two bedroom floor plans from 600 to 1,100 square feet. All floor plans include a spacious balcony and plush carpeted bedrooms. Many of the open-concept units also feature stylish quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and wood-style flooring. The community offers a 24-hour fitness gym, two resort-style swimming pools, a clubhouse, walking trail, and a pet park. An onsite spa and a business center are also available for resident use.
Located between Tampa and Fort Myers, VenicePARK Apartments is only 5 miles off the gulf coast. Within Venice, there are dozens of activities to take advantage of, including antique shops, parks, local farmer’s markets, community events, and dining at restaurants like Fins At Sharkey's and Cassariano Italian Eatery. At Venice Beach, the city’s most popular stretch of coastline, visitors can sunbathe on the soft white sand, swim the clear turquoise waters of the Gulf, cast a line from the 700-foot Venice Fishing Pier, and hunt for fossilized prehistoric shark teeth in the Shark Tooth Capital of the World.
“We are very excited to expand our reach in the greater Sarasota/Bradenton area with our take over of VenicePARK Apartments. With a unique floor plan mix, upgraded interiors, and beautiful amenities we are looking forward to serving our current residents while stabilizing the asset for our client.” states Connor Mitchell, Florida Gulf Coast Regional Manager.
With quality management of VenicePARK Apartments, ResProp Management is looking forward to contributing to the growth of this developing area of Florida. The company is committed to providing unwavering services on which residents can rely. As the neighboring areas develop, ResProp Management knows that VenicePARK Apartments will develop as well. “ResProp is excited to announce our latest property takeover of VenicePARK apartment homes in the premier coastal town of Venice, FL. Our sincere thanks go to Equity Yield Group for choosing us as the stewards of their asset, and we eagerly anticipate building a community where excellence and resident satisfaction flourish.” states Trent Davis, Director of Business Development.
About Equity Yield Group:
Equity Yield Group specializes in acquiring well-located A/B class Multifamily Assets in markets with robust economic indicators. Through the identification of value-add prospects within each project, EYG enhances asset value via interior/exterior renovations and the optimization of operational efficiencies. Central to their approach is the dedication to delivering an exceptional investor experience, ensuring that communication is comprehensive, transparent, and accurate throughout the entire investment lifecycle.
About ResProp Management:
Since 2010, ResProp has managed over 18,000 apartment homes throughout Florida, Texas, Arizona, Colorado, and Alabama. ResProp aims to be the premier service provider to property owners and residents of residential real estate. Headquartered in Austin TX, the company provides expert in-house consulting in a variety of key marketing arenas, including property acquisition and management, business development, asset management, financing, and construction management.
