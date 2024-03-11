Request for Proposals – Environmental justice and community engagement planning

Commerce is initiating a Request for Proposals from firms interested in helping to develop a Community Benefits Plan as part of the application to the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) for Home Energy Rebates funding authorized under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

The consultant will help engage communities of interest on the forthcoming federal rebate programs to identify community need, barriers to access, and more generally to receive input into program design.

Proposals are due on April 8, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. PT. Please review the RFP materials (on Box) for more information.

The prep-proposal conference will be on March 12, 2024 at 12:00 p.m. PT. Please email Zoey.Burrows@Commerce.wa.gov to receive the meeting link.