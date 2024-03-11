SNP Alliance and Center to Advance Consumer Partnership Announce New Working Relationship
EINPresswire.com/ -- The SNP Alliance and the Center to Advance Consumer Partnership (CACP) are pleased to announce a partnership to elevate consumer voice in Special Needs Plan design and operations as well as to ensure lived experience is incorporated into plan strategic planning. The SNP Alliance and CACP will be working together on best practice and policy to advance consumer voice.
Melinda Karp, CACP President and CEO, noted that “partnering with the SNP Alliance is a great step forward in realizing a health care system where the expertise provided by those with lived experience is meaningfully embedded into the fabric of how decisions are made at both policy and organizational levels. Mike Cheek, SNP Alliance President and CEO, stated, "We are thrilled about our new CACP relationship. The SNP Alliance's mission is to be a force for improving the health and well-being of people with complex needs. Working with CACP will help us expand our reach by embedding lived experience into the Alliance's policy work.”
