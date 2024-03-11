Fentanyl Public Awareness Campaign Launched by Trucking Cares Foundation
New trailer wraps developed by TCF, Facing Fentanyl, and Lowen will help alert road users to the dangers of this deadly drug
Each image represents not just a life lost, but a family shattered. It is a testament to the strength of those who have suffered unimaginable pain that they have chosen to turn their grief into action”WASHINGTON D.C., UNITED STATES, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Trucking Associations’ Trucking Cares Foundation and Facing Fentanyl have joined forces to sound the alarm about the increasing threat of the illicit fentanyl epidemic.
Cities and towns nationwide are awash in lethal fentanyl. DEA reports that at least 7 in 10 counterfeit pills are deadly. Fentanyl poisoning claims the lives of over 70,000 Americans each year, with a fentanyl-related death occurring approximately once every five minutes. Fentanyl continues to be the number one killer of adults 18-45, and children under 14 are dying of fentanyl poisoning faster than any other age group.
The trucking industry is fighting to reverse these tragic statistics. Through this united effort, trucking companies have the opportunity to purchase trailer wraps with fentanyl PSAs featuring messages from families who have lost loved ones to illicit fentanyl poisonings. To help maximize the impact of the campaign and expand its reach to as many roadways as possible, these trailer wraps are available at a deeply discounted price. The new wraps were unveiled at the ATA Technology & Maintenance Council’s 2024 Annual Meeting & Transportation Technology Exhibition.
“The ATA family and trucking at large is determined to deliver positive awareness to the growing fentanyl crisis in America,” said TCF Chairman Phil Byrd, president and CEO of Bulldog Hiway Express. “Our citizens, employees and families are being devastated by this evil drug, and I’m proud that TCF has decided to get involved in this critical need.”
“In the face of immense loss, families impacted by fentanyl have shown remarkable resilience,” said Andrea Thomas, co-founder of Voices for Awareness and Facing Fentanyl. “There will be 5 images released for this project. Each image shared represents not just a life lost, but a family shattered. It is a testament to the strength of those who have suffered unimaginable pain that they have chosen to turn their grief into action. By raising awareness; providing resources like opioid reversal and education kits to schools; and working with law enforcement, first responders and communities, we are not only honoring the memory of our loved ones but actively working to prevent further tragedies. Of the other four images to be released, One Line One Time and Fentanyl Changes Everything is included in the messaging to represent a true reflection of this drugs dangers.”
The trucking industry has long worked to raise public awareness, supported addiction and recovery programs, and partnered with law enforcement to defeat the devastating scourge of fentanyl. Recently, ATA expressed strong support for the END FENTANYL Act. The bill, which passed Congress last week and was sent to the President's desk to be signed into law, will complement these efforts by ensuring CBP officers have the proper guidance to perform inspections and effectively intercept fentanyl before it reaches our communities.
In this latest effort, TCF and Facing Fentanyl partnered with Lowen to develop this powerful campaign featuring five different graphic design options for 53’ trailers. These graphics will be produced using premium 3M vinyl protected with a film laminate, ensuring up to seven years of durability. Lowen is providing a significant discount of up to 40% to make these wraps as affordable as possible.
For more information about purchasing and installation, go to : https://lowengraphics.wixsite.com/fentanylcampaign
The Trucking Cares Foundation is the trucking industry’s charitable arm, focusing on several core areas, including humanitarian and disaster relief; eradicating human trafficking; leadership development; strengthening the industry’s relationships with law enforcement, the military and veterans’ organizations; safety; and research opportunities.
Facing Fentanyl is a not-for-profit assembly of grassroots illicit fentanyl awareness groups. It is composed of affected families who have built organizations that address the impact of the deadly synthetic opioid fentanyl and the changing drug landscape.
Go to https://facingfentanylnow.org/tool-box/ to access the film DEAD ON ARRIVAL - A film by Dominic Tierno and Christine Wood, to learn about Deceptive drugs made of fentanyl are killing young people across America at an alarming rate. Fentanyl is infiltrating our communities through counterfeit pills, cocaine and any other street drug you can name. Anonymously sold through social media and delivered within minutes. Learn about it now before it kills you or someone you love.
