Reinforcement of late-night help line

SWEDEN, March 11 - The Government has approved SEK 3 million in additional funding for 2024 to the National Centre for Knowledge on Men’s Violence Against Women at Uppsala University. The aim is to increase staffing of the help line for people subjected to violence, particularly in the evening and at night, to enable more callers to get through and receive support.

“While the Government is working on a broad front to stop men’s violence against women, other domestic violence, and honour-based violence and oppression, we know that there is a major need for people subjected to violence to get support. The National Centre for Knowledge on Men’s Violence Against Women is therefore receiving additional funding to reinforce its staff and thereby give people exposed to violence better possibilities of receiving support,” says Minister for Gender Equality Paulina Brandberg.

The National Centre for Knowledge on Men’s Violence Against Women operates help lines for women, men and trans people. During long periods of the day, so many people are calling that many do not even reach the queue. Moreover, many people hang up before they get to speak to someone – especially in the evenings, but also at night.