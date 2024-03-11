Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin’s Regular Press Conference on March 11, 2024

Xinhua News Agency: We noted that at the 13th meeting of the China-Africa Think Tanks Forum held in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, Chinese and African scholars issued the Consensus Among African and Chinese Think Tanks on Deepening Global Development Cooperation, also called the Africa-China Dar es Salaam Consensus. This document represents a joint message from China and Africa in response to the risks and challenges facing the world. Could you share some comments and further information about the meeting?

Wang Wenbin: The China-Africa Think Tanks Forum is an important sub-forum of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation. This year’s meeting had the participation of over 300 think tank scholars, business leaders and officials from China and 49 African countries. The scholars, under the guidance of the vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind, had in-depth discussions on the major issues and challenges facing the world, jointly put forth solutions and formed the Africa-China Dar es Salaam Consensus. The Consensus called on the international community to deepen development cooperation based on the principles of mutual respect, solidarity, win-win cooperation, openness, and common prosperity. It proposed that countries should uphold a people-centered development approach, and create a sound institutional environment that enables everyone to pursue a better life. It stressed that different civilizations should choose dialogue over conflicts, and different nations’ history, culture and traditions and the basic national conditions of each country need to be respected. It also supported countries in pursuing a path to modernization that meets their own development requirements and has the distinctive features of their own culture. These ideas and suggestions reflect the vision and wisdom of the Chinese and African academia and need to be valued.

We agree with the suggestions proposed in the Africa-China Dar es Salaam Consensus. China always believes that the Global South, including China and Africa, has the right to share in the dividends of economic globalization, and gets the opportunities to accelerate self-driven development. The Global South needs to combine the role of effective market and proactive governance, improve the division of labor in the international industrial chain, help form more resilient global industrial and supply chains, and in this process, advance our industrial upgrading and improve our industrial structure.

This year is a big year for China-Africa cooperation. China stands ready to work with Africa to build an equal and orderly multi-polar world, invigorate and empower global economic growth through a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization, advance trade and investment liberalization and facilitation, promote reform of the international financial system, increase the representation and say of developing countries, open up new prospects for China-Africa common development and write a new chapter of building a China-Africa community with a shared future.

AFP: Last week, Pope Francis called on Ukraine to stop fighting and negotiate with Russia. The Ukrainian side responded that it will never surrender. Does China also call on Ukraine to stop fighting and negotiate with Russia?

Wang Wenbin: On the Ukraine issue, China follows an objective and impartial position and has actively promoted talks for peace. President Xi Jinping has put forward four points about what must be done. They are China’s fundamental guide in seeking a political settlement of the Ukraine crisis. China supports the holding in due course of an international peace conference that is recognized by both Russia and Ukraine and ensures the equal participation of all parties and fair discussions on all peace plans. China looks forward to the early restoration of peace and stability on the European continent and will continue to play a constructive role to this end.

Associated Press of Pakistan: On March 10, co-chairperson of the Pakistan People’s Party Asif Ali Zardari took oath as the President of Pakistan after securing majority in the presidential elections. Do you have any response on that?

Wang Wenbin: We extend our warm congratulations to Mr. Asif Ali Zardari on his inauguration as the President of Pakistan. President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory message to President Zardari.

China attaches high importance to growing its relations with Pakistan and stands ready to work with Pakistan to carry forward our traditional friendship, advance practical cooperation across the board, promote greater progress in China-Pakistan all-weather strategic cooperative partnership and boost the building of an even closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era.

TASS: On Monday, the Center for Strategic and International Studies will hold a conversation on land power’s contribution to AUKUS. What is the Foreign Ministry’s comment?

Wang Wenbin: By setting up the so-called AUKUS, the US, the UK and Australia are in nature inciting military confrontation through military cooperation. This is typical Cold-War mentality. It will increase the risk of nuclear proliferation, exacerbate arms races in the Asia-Pacific and harm peace and stability in the region. China and many other countries in the region are gravely concerned and oppose this.

Any attempt to enlarge and upgrade the US-UK-Australia military cooperation represents a step in a more dangerous direction, and will only cause greater concern from regional countries and the international community. We urge the three countries to abandon the Cold-War mentality, fulfil their international obligations in good faith, and stop creating greater trouble for peace and stability in the region.

Bloomberg: The Filipino Ambassador to the US said that the Philippines is looking to work with the US, Japan, Australia, and other allies to develop oil and gas resources in the South China Sea. Under the previous government, the Filipinos have been in discussions with China about developing these resources. Does China have any comment about the change in the Filipino strategy?

Wang Wenbin: The South China Sea issue is a matter between China and some ASEAN countries. China maintains that maritime disputes, including those related to developing resources, should be handled properly with countries directly concerned through negotiation and consultation. The exploration of resources in the South China Sea should not harm China’s territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests and no one shall draw forces outside the region into the issues.

Bloomberg: Just to follow up on that question. So you see any participation by foreign energy companies as interference in the sovereign rights of the Chinese state? Is that correct?

Wang Wenbin: I just now made clear China’s position. Relevant countries should not undermine China’s territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests in their effort of developing resources in the South China Sea. Drawing forces outside the region into the South China Sea issue will only complicate the situation.

AFP: Special Representative of the Chinese Government on Eurasian Affairs Li Hui recently visited Russia, Ukraine, Brussels, and Germany for discussions on the war between Russia and Ukraine. Has the visit achieved any progress? Can you brief us on the progress?

Wang Wenbin: In the past week and more, Special Representative Li Hui visited Russia, the EU headquarters, Poland, Ukraine and Germany. He is now in France today. During this round of shuttle diplomacy, Special Representative Li Hui held talks with various parties and officials from the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs of Switzerland to pass on messages, build up consensus, and exchange in-depth views on a ceasefire and a political settlement of the Ukraine crisis. The parties appreciated China’s mediation efforts.

On the Ukraine issue, China follows an objective and impartial position and has actively promoted talks for peace. We support the holding in due course of an international peace conference that is recognized by both Russia and Ukraine and ensures the equal participation of all parties and fair discussions on all peace plans. China will continue to play a constructive role for a political settlement of the Ukraine crisis.

Shenzhen TV: It’s reported that on March 7, Prime Minister of Vietnam Pham Minh Chinh visited Australia and the two countries issued a joint statement on the elevation to a comprehensive strategic partnership between Vietnam and Australia. The statement stressed the two sides share a common vision for an inclusive, stable, peaceful, independent, and prosperous Indo Pacific, and touched upon the South China Sea and the Mekong River. Media reports described it as the latest evidence of Vietnam weaning itself away from reliance on China. What’s your comment?

Wang Wenbin: China’s position on the so-called Indo-Pacific Strategy of the US and some Western countries and the issue of the South China Sea is consistent and clear. We have also expressed concerns to relevant parties. We always believe that in the current Asia-Pacific region featuring overall peace and stability, development and cooperation is the consensus and aspiration of all countries in the region. Leaders of ASEAN countries stressed on multiple occasions that they will never become a proxy for any party and should never plunge into major-country competition. To advocate bloc confrontation and build exclusive circles goes against the trend of the times and the common aspiration of regional countries. We hope relevant parties will follow the spirit of openness, inclusiveness, and win-win cooperation and do more things conducive to regional peace and stability.

Beijing Daily: It’s reported that India’s Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi visited “Arunachal Pradesh” to inaugurate the Sela Tunnel and other projects on March 9. The Indian Ministry of Defense put out a press release and said that the tunnel will provide all-weather connectivity to Tawang, boost defense preparedness and augment socio-economic development of the border region. What’s your response?

Wang Wenbin: The area of Zangnan is Chinese territory. The Chinese government has never recognized the so-called “Arunachal Pradesh” illegally set up by India and firmly opposes it. The China-India boundary question has yet to be solved. India has no right to arbitrarily develop the area of Zangnan in China. India’s relevant moves will only complicate the boundary question and disrupt the situation in the border areas between the two countries. China strongly deplores and firmly opposes the Indian leader’s visit to the East Section of the China-India boundary. We have made solemn representations to India.

CCTV: The Mayor of San Francisco, California London N. Breed sent a public letter together with leaders from various sectors to President Xi Jinping recently, reflecting on President Xi Jinping’s speech at a welcome dinner hosted by friendly organizations in the US last November which focused on the people-to-people foundation of the US-China bilateral relationship, noting that San Francisco can provide a uniquely significant foothold for this people-to-people relationship, expressing the support for a stronger friendship between the two countries on that people-to-people basis, and saying that San Francisco stands ready to welcome pandas to the San Francisco Zoo. What is China’s comment?

Wang Wenbin: In November last year, President Xi Jinping met with President Joe Biden in San Francisco and attended a welcome dinner hosted by friendly organizations in the US where he made an important speech. The two presidents reached a number of common understandings on growing the bilateral relations, fostered the San Francisco vision, and charted the course for the steady, sound and sustainable development of China-US relations.

As President Xi Jinping pointed out, the hope of the China-US relationship lies in the people, its foundation is in our societies, its future depends on the youth, and its vitality comes from exchanges at subnational levels. We hope and encourage the peoples of our two countries to make more visits, contacts and exchanges, and jointly write new stories of friendship between the two peoples and cooperation between the two countries in the new era.

Giant pandas are envoys of friendship between the Chinese and American peoples. We stand ready to continue carrying out giant panda conservation cooperation with the US to enhance the friendship and mutual understanding between the two peoples.