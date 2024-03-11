Submit Release
CIDRZ FACILITATES OVER 300 AGYW TO ENROL IN VOCATIONAL SKILLS TRAINING

Meet Sandra Musonda, 21, from Chipulukusu DREAMS Centre in Ndola, a beneficiary of the Vocational Skills Training (VST) program, supported by the @United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and implemented by the Centre for Infectious Disease Research in Zambia (CIDRZ) through the Controlling HIV Epidemic for Key and Underserved Populations (CHEKUP) I initiative.

Sandra says after finishing school in 2019, she could not pursue tertiary education due to financial constraints, leaving her feeling disheartened about her prospects.

She explains that her breakthrough came when she became involved with the CHEKUP I DREAMS project through a friend’s invitation to one of their sessions. “After the session ended, I felt inspired to join and excited about broadening my knowledge and skills, hoping to gain empowerment,” she explained.

Driven by a thirst for knowledge and a determination to shape her path, Sandra wholeheartedly dedicated herself to the training program.

Sandra narrates that the next two years after joining the CHEKUP I DREAMS project proved to be life-changing as she acquired essential life lessons, with each session proving to be a stepping stone to achieving greater things and empowering her with the tools and insights needed to navigate life in #digital literacy, financial expertise, savings promotion, and income generation.

In January 2023, she was enrolled in a Vocational Skills Training program to pursue a one-year program in general hospitality at Ndola Vocational Training Centre.

“It was a dream come true, an opportunity to improve my life. I dedicated myself at school, ensuring that I passed with flying colours,” she exclaimed.

Sandra completed her course in December 2023 and is looking forward to a career in the hospitality industry.

‘I am confident that the skills I have gained have equipped me for a promising career in hospitality. I am grateful to the USAID CHEKUP I project for their support. Joining this team has truly been the highlight of my life,” she explains while beaming with optimism.

In 2023, USAID CHEKUP I supported 82 Adolescent Girls and Young Women in vocational training in the seven districts in which it operates. In addition, 214 were linked to the government’s constituency development fund (CDF) support, bringing the total number of project beneficiaries undergoing Vocational skills training (VST) support to 302.

