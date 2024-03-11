Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,606 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,162 in the last 365 days.

Most Popular Baby Names for 2023

CANADA, March 11 - Released on March 11, 2024

A list of the top 20 baby names for 2023 was released by eHealth Saskatchewan today. In 2023, Olivia was the most popular name for baby girls for the ninth year in a row. The second most popular girl name was Emma, pushing last year's Amelia all the way down to eleventh place. Oliver was the most popular name for baby boys this year, while long-time favourites Noah and Liam follow in the second and third spots respectively. 

As of data published February 3, 2024, there were 50 baby girls named Olivia, followed by Emma, Sophia, Charlotte, Ivy and Ava. There were 63 baby boys named Oliver in 2023, followed by Noah, Liam, Leo, Jack and Theodore. 

Some new names made the 2023 top 20 list. For the first time on record, Muhammad made the boys' list at number 19. Isabella returned to the girls' list for the first time in eight years at number 13. 

Baby girl names that did not carry over to the 2023 top 20 list were Willow, Abigail, Scarlett, Chloe and Mia. More than one-third of the most popular baby boy names from 2022 didn't reappear on the 2023 top 20 list: James, Benjamin, Walker, Asher, Maverick, Luke and Elijah. 

Check out the top 20 baby names over the last 10 years

The top 20 baby names for 2023 list is created with a preliminary count of 12,832 live births registered in Saskatchewan as of February 3, 2024. eHealth is still completing the birth registrations from end of 2023. The number of live births registered in 2022 was 13,363. This does not include Saskatchewan mothers who gave birth outside of the province. 

Top 20 Boy Names

 

Top 20 Girl Names

Rank

Name

Total Named

 

Rank

Name

Total Named

1

Oliver

63

 

1

Olivia

50

2

Noah

60

 

2

Emma

47

3

Liam

57

 

3

Sophia

36

4

Leo

53

 

4

Charlotte

35

5

Jack

45

 

5

Ivy

33

6

Theodore

41

 

6

Ava

29

7

Levi

40

 

7

Ella

29

8

Hudson

33

 

8

Isla

29

9

Lincoln

33

 

9

Aurora

28

10

Ethan

32

 

10

Sophie

28

11

Bennett

31

 

11

Amelia

27

12

Emmett

31

 

12

Violet

27

13

William

31

 

13

Isabella

26

14

Owen

30

 

14

Nora

26

15

Lucas

29

 

15

Harper

25

16

Henry

28

 

16

Lily

25

17

Beau

27

 

17

Evelyn

24

18

Jackson

27

 

18

Brielle

23

19

Muhammad

27

 

19

Ellie

23

20

Alexander

26

 

20

Hazel

23

*Please note that these are preliminary lists created with live birth data up to Feb. 3, 2024. eHealth is still completing the birth registrations from the remainder of 2023.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Kim Herperger
eHealth Saskatchewan
Regina
Phone: 306-337-5546
Email: Kim.Herperger@eHealthSask.ca

You just read:

Most Popular Baby Names for 2023

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more