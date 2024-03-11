Most Popular Baby Names for 2023

CANADA, March 11 - Released on March 11, 2024

A list of the top 20 baby names for 2023 was released by eHealth Saskatchewan today. In 2023, Olivia was the most popular name for baby girls for the ninth year in a row. The second most popular girl name was Emma, pushing last year's Amelia all the way down to eleventh place. Oliver was the most popular name for baby boys this year, while long-time favourites Noah and Liam follow in the second and third spots respectively.

As of data published February 3, 2024, there were 50 baby girls named Olivia, followed by Emma, Sophia, Charlotte, Ivy and Ava. There were 63 baby boys named Oliver in 2023, followed by Noah, Liam, Leo, Jack and Theodore.

Some new names made the 2023 top 20 list. For the first time on record, Muhammad made the boys' list at number 19. Isabella returned to the girls' list for the first time in eight years at number 13.

Baby girl names that did not carry over to the 2023 top 20 list were Willow, Abigail, Scarlett, Chloe and Mia. More than one-third of the most popular baby boy names from 2022 didn't reappear on the 2023 top 20 list: James, Benjamin, Walker, Asher, Maverick, Luke and Elijah.

Check out the top 20 baby names over the last 10 years.

The top 20 baby names for 2023 list is created with a preliminary count of 12,832 live births registered in Saskatchewan as of February 3, 2024. eHealth is still completing the birth registrations from end of 2023. The number of live births registered in 2022 was 13,363. This does not include Saskatchewan mothers who gave birth outside of the province.

Top 20 Boy Names Top 20 Girl Names Rank Name Total Named Rank Name Total Named 1 Oliver 63 1 Olivia 50 2 Noah 60 2 Emma 47 3 Liam 57 3 Sophia 36 4 Leo 53 4 Charlotte 35 5 Jack 45 5 Ivy 33 6 Theodore 41 6 Ava 29 7 Levi 40 7 Ella 29 8 Hudson 33 8 Isla 29 9 Lincoln 33 9 Aurora 28 10 Ethan 32 10 Sophie 28 11 Bennett 31 11 Amelia 27 12 Emmett 31 12 Violet 27 13 William 31 13 Isabella 26 14 Owen 30 14 Nora 26 15 Lucas 29 15 Harper 25 16 Henry 28 16 Lily 25 17 Beau 27 17 Evelyn 24 18 Jackson 27 18 Brielle 23 19 Muhammad 27 19 Ellie 23 20 Alexander 26 20 Hazel 23

*Please note that these are preliminary lists created with live birth data up to Feb. 3, 2024. eHealth is still completing the birth registrations from the remainder of 2023.

