Cody Region Game and Fish invites the public to 2024 season setting meetings

Cody - The Wyoming Game and Fish Department will conduct six open-house meetings throughout the Big Horn Basin and one final meeting in Cody to discuss 2024 hunting season proposals for small game, game birds and big game.



During the open houses, Game and Fish personnel will be available to discuss the proposed 2024 hunting seasons for local hunt areas. A formal meeting, during which statewide seasons may be discussed, will be held at 6 p.m. March 27 at the Game and Fish Regional Office in Cody.



Meetings are as follows:

March 18, Thermopolis, Thermopolis Fire Hall, 6 p.m.

March 19, Meeteetse, Conservation District, 6 p.m.

March 20, Worland, Washakie County Fairgrounds, 6 p.m.

March 21 Powell, Northwest College, Yellowstone Conference Center, 6 p.m.

March 25, Lovell, Lovell Fire Hall, 6 p.m.

March 26, Greybull, Greybull Town Hall, 6 p.m.

March 27, Cody, Cody Game and Fish Regional Office, 6 p.m.



Written comments shall be accepted through 5 p.m. March 29 online, at public meetings or by mailing: Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Regulations, 3030 Energy Lane, Casper, WY 82604.



Copies of the proposed regulations are available on the department website and at the address above in accordance with Chapter 1 Regulation Governing Access to Public Records.



Written comments shall be presented to the Game and Fish Commission prior to their April 2024 meeting in Riverton.



Whether you plan to attend a meeting or not, we would like to know your thoughts on season setting meetings. Understanding your perspective about these meetings will help us to improve this process for the future. This survey should take less than 2 minutes of your time.



The Wyoming Game and Fish Department supports the Americans with Disabilities Act. Every effort will be made for reasonable accommodations by contacting the nearest Game and Fish office.



- WGFD -