New acute care tower coming to Surrey Memorial Hospital

CANADA, March 11 - Rachna Singh, MLA for Surrey-Green Timbers –

“A new patient care tower at Surrey Memorial Hospital is a big step toward making sure people in our community get enhanced access to top-quality health care.”

Mike Starchuk, MLA for Surrey-Cloverdale –

“The addition of a second at tower at Surrey Memorial Hospital is great news for patients and health-care workers, and will offer a state-of-the-art space that will be home to compassionate care with the latest technology.”

Jagrup Brar, MLA for Surrey-Fleetwood –

“The new facility is excellent news and will bolster access to health-care services and empower health-care workers to deliver comprehensive care in modern surroundings.”

Garry Begg, MLA for Surrey-Guildford –

“Our community is growing fast and, with that, comes the demand for more services. I’m confident this new patient care tower will help meet the needs of people seeking care for decades to come.”

Harry Bains, MLA for Surrey-Newton –

“As a long-time Surrey resident, I know this new facility will be a huge benefit to the region by providing increased access to state-of-the-art health facilities and services to the growing number of people who call Surrey home.”

Bruce Ralston, MLA for Surrey-Whalley –

“This new tower is very welcome news and will improve access to health care and the quality of life for people in Surrey. With one of the fastest-growing populations in B.C., this project is a great investment for the province and will and support people living here into the future.”

Jinny Sims, MLA for Surrey-Panorama –

“Surrey’s population is rapidly growing and aging, and the need for health care increases with it. Our government is investing in acute care here in Surrey and across the province so people can access high-quality health services close to home.”

Ravi Kahlon, MLA for Delta North –

“We’re making sure more people in B.C. can receive the health care they need, when and where they need it. A second patient tower at Surrey Memorial Hospital means more Surrey families will get timely access to cutting-edge care in their own community.”