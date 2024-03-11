Tuuti Agency Announced as Top 20 Idaho Business Review Empowering Women Award Honoree

Tuuti — Creative Communications Agency

Women-Owned Agency Recognized for Supporting Women in Business and Beyond

Our commitment to elevating women is ingrained in our foundation as a company.” — Shawnda Huffman, CEO and Founder

BOISE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tuuti, a women-owned creative communications marketing agency, is proud to announce its recognition as a top 20 Empowering Women award honoree by the Idaho Business Review (IBR). The Empowering Women event, along with its accompanying publication, celebrates companies and organizations that exhibit a strong commitment to supporting and uplifting women in Idaho. Honored companies have demonstrated tangible and innovative efforts in the advancement of women in both the workplace and community.

Before selecting the top 20 Empowering Women honorees, IBR’s panel of judges reviewed each nominee's application, letters of reference, and the information relative to the company’s resources. Cindy Suffa, IBR Publisher, explains, “The 2024 Empowering Women honorees demonstrate a commitment to recruiting, hiring, and promoting women in their organizations. They also know the benefit of mentoring programs for women and understand the value of women in leadership positions.”

With values centered on helping individuals amplify their voice and share their stories, Tuuti stands at the forefront of empowering women. Several directors on the Tuuti team serve on women-led committees, contributing to business decisions to ensure women have a voice in the community. Internally, Tuuti offers various initiatives, including community partnerships, employee support networks, flexible work options, leadership programs, maternity leave, and training/skill development.

Shawnda Huffman, CEO and Founder of Tuuti, shares, “Our commitment to elevating women is ingrained in our foundation as a company. As a women-owned and led agency, we know just how important it is to create an environment that fosters empowerment, growth, and inclusivity. We take pride in learning from strong women leaders and uplifting our community. The Idaho community is truly something special, and we love playing our part to make a positive impact.”

As Tuuti approaches its one year anniversary, the team reflects on their first year of achievements. In 2023, Shawnda Huffman was named IBR’s Top 50 Women of the Year honoree, and Tuuti was recognized as the Best New Small Business of the Year for the Meridian Chamber of Commerce.

Huffman adds, “There is no slowing us down! We are always looking for ways to blaze new trails and make our community even stronger for future generations of incredible women leaders. We are so grateful to see our efforts come to fruition and be honored with this accomplishment.”

Looking ahead, Tuuti remains dedicated to maintaining female representation in C-Suite positions, mentoring the next generation of female leaders, offering support to community groups and committees, implementing comprehensive diversity and training for the team, hosting women-only networking events, and maintaining an ESG committee.

The awards luncheon will take place on Thursday, April 4th at the Grove Hotel. At the event, organizations will be recognized from all over the state. View a full list of the remarkable honorees here: https://idahobusinessreview.com/2024/02/09/ibr-announces-inaugural-honorees-for-empowering-women/

About Tuuti:

Tuuti is a female-owned creative communications marketing agency that specializes in boosting brand awareness, nurturing reputations, and strengthening connections between companies and consumers. Some of the services they provide include content generation, event planning, graphic design, influencer management, public relations, social media, and traditional media buying.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Caylie Shelton, Director of Public Relations for Tuuti, at caylie@tuutiagency.com.