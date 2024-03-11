Southern Careers Institute and San Antonio Spurs to Host Military Career Day
EINPresswire.com/ -- On March 12th, the San Antonio Spurs and Southern Careers Institute (SCI) will present a Military Career Day at the Frost Bank Center for veterans, transitioning military members and their families. This event aspires to offer information on a variety of career pathways available. Attendees will learn about the career training programs offered at SCI, and hiring companies will be at the event with more opportunities for military members and their families. The event is open to veteran, active and retired military members and their spouses, and attendees are encouraged to register in advance at Spurs.com/SCI. Eligible attendees will receive two (2) free tickets to a March Spurs game at Frost Bank Center!
What: Military Career Day
- Opportunities: Attendees will have the chance to learn about the diverse programs offered by SCI.
- Networking: Attendees can speak with companies at the event to learn about opportunities for veterans, transitioning military members and their families.
Where: 1 Frost Bank Center Dr, San Antonio, TX 78219
Parking and entry info will be emailed prior to the event
When: Tuesday, March 12th, 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Who: Open to veterans, active and transitioning Military members and their families
Register: spurs.com/SCI
For more information, please contact Sarah Fischer at sarah.fischer@scitexas.edu
About Southern Careers Institute:
Southern Careers Institute (SCI) began serving Texas students in 1960. SCI offers a diverse list of programs that develop employment-ready students who can go on to serve their communities. The eight conveniently located campuses in Austin, Brownsville, Corpus Christi, Harlingen, Pharr, San Antonio NW Loop 410, San Antonio SW Military Drive, and Waco, offer training in:
Business: Administrative Assistant, Business Administration, Business Accounting Specialist, Associate of Applied Science in Management
Beauty: Cosmetology Operator, Esthetician
Medical: Medical Assistant, Medical Billing and Coding Specialist, Medical Office Specialist, Nurse Aide, Pharmacy Technician
Technology: Computer Support Specialist, Software Developer, Data Science, Cyber Security, Mobile Application Developer
Trades: Commercial Motor Vehicle Operator, Electrical Technician, HVAC, Welding, Automotive Service Technician
Apprenticeship
SCI also offers hybrid and online learning modalities. Not all programs are offered at all campuses.
The Austin main campus is located at 1701 W. Ben White Blvd, STE. 100, Austin, Texas 78704.
Phone: 512-432-1400
About Spurs Sports & Entertainment
Spurs Sports & Entertainment (SS&E) is a value-based and community-centric sports and entertainment company that provides premier live and global digital experiences for fans across a portfolio of three teams and two venues – all supported by a staff of more than 1,000 full and part-time employees. SS&E owns and operates the San Antonio Spurs (NBA), Austin Spurs (NBA G League), and San Antonio FC (USL), as well as manages the day-to-day operations of the Frost Bank Center, Toyota Field and STAR Complex. In November 2021, SS&E broke ground on The Rock at La Cantera, a multiphase $500 million legacy project that extends across 45 acres and is home to the new Victory Capital Performance Center, a state-of-the-art training facility for the San Antonio Spurs, a 22-acre park, and Frost Plaza, a community-centered outdoor space. Future phases will feature a human performance research center and space for medical, hospitality and office use. The SS&E investor group is led by Managing Partner Peter J. Holt.
Sarah Fischer
Southern Careers Institute
+1 214-241-7200
sarah.fischer@scitexas.edu