alliantgroup Named National Systems Contractors Association’s Business Accelerator Partner of the Year

alliantgroup is honored to have been named National Systems Contractors Association’s (NSCA) Business Accelerator Partner of the Year.
alliantgroup is grateful for the opportunity to help NSCA members receive savings and incentives that enable them to reinvest in their businesses for further innovation and job creation.”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- alliantgroup, the nation’s premier consulting and management engineering firm, is honored to have been named National Systems Contractors Association’s (NSCA) Business Accelerator Partner of the Year.
— Dhaval Jadav, CEO of alliantgroup
Presented at NSCA’s Annual Business & Leadership Conference which was hosted in Irving, TX, this award was granted in recognition of the high quality and value that alliantgroup brings to NSCA’s members. Criteria for the award included providing resources to NSCA members in regards to tax incentives and credits; educating members through webinars, articles and events; regular legislative updates to members; and continued support of NSCA events and community efforts – especially those focused on STEM.
As NSCA’s exclusive partner, alliantgroup has worked with its members for more than a decade, providing them with legislative and informational resources, as well as helping its members claim more than $30 million in credits and incentives, including the recently-revamped Research & Development (R&D) tax credit. NSCA members’ R&D credits were generated by a variety of business activities to include systems design, development of hardware, and programming, among others. Moreover, several members who had already claimed the credit were able to find significant incremental benefit by working with alliantgroup thanks to the firm’s long-standing expertise.
“alliantgroup continues to serve the NSCA community through assisting our members with key issues they face daily. In the past year, alliantgroup was a trusted resource for R&D tax credits and ERC claims. We greatly appreciate alliantgroup’s continued commitment to supporting NSCA's fundraising events focused on STEM programs that act as talent pipelines for our industry,” said Mike Abernathy, NSCA director of business resources.
While tax incentives, including the R&D credit, can provide significant financial benefit to eligible companies, NSCA members can also rely on alliantgroup for AI & Intelligent Automation services through alliantDIGITAL, which helps clients navigate the quickly evolving world of generative AI and automation. Moreover, alliantDIGITAL’s sister company, alliantTALENT, offers seamless remote CPA talent that includes client accounting services (CAS). Like alliantgroup’s long-standing credit and incentive services, alliantDIGITAL and alliantTALENT’s solutions also open up resource-saving services that enterprise companies have long taken advantage of.
"We are so honored to be a longtime partner to NSCA and its members and we truly value this recognition," said alliantgroup CEO, Dhaval Jadav. "NSCA represents an industry that is an intrinsic part of the U.S. economy, and alliantgroup is grateful for the opportunity to help these companies receive savings and incentives that enable them to reinvest in their businesses for further innovation and job creation."
alliantgroup is the nation’s premier consulting and management engineering firm with a mission to strengthen American businesses through reinvestment in innovation and job growth. We educate businesses, the industry groups that serve them and the accounting firms that advise them on federal and state credits and incentives that are legislated by our government to keep the U.S. competitive in the global landscape. alliantgroup is headquartered in Houston, Texas with additional offices located in Austin, Boston, Chicago, Indianapolis, New York, Irvine, Sacramento, Washington, D.C.; and Bristol and London in the U.K.
