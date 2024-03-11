“States of Femininity” Exhibition Hosted by EMU

The “States of Femininity” themed exhibition organized on the occasion of 8 March – International Women’s Day and hosted by Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) opened its doors to art-lovers with an opening ceremony held on Thursday, 7 March 2024 at 07:00 p.m. at Rauf Raif Denktaş Culture and Congress Center. Republic of Turkey Famagusta Consul General İlyas Çetin and Vice Consul Hülya Çetin, Deputy Prime Minister’s Office, Ministry of Tourism, Culture, Youth and Environment, Culture Department’s Director Şirin Zaimağaoğlu and EMU Vice Rector for Student Affairs Prof. Dr. Sonuç Zorlu attended the event.

Delivering a speech during the opening ceremony, EMU Art Coordinator Zehra Şonya welcomed everyone attending the event and stated that her belief that the exhibition should consist of artworks that are in accordance with the context of gender. Providing additional information on the contents of the exhibition, Şonya highlighted that the exhibition presents artworks which approach problems of women from different point of views. Saying that events organized on the 8th of March should be ones that question and bring forth the problems of women, Şonya continued her words with; “We should not be afraid of women problems, these are real facts”. Şonya ended her speech by thanking everyone who has contributed to the process.

Culture Department Director Şirin Zaimağaoğlu also delivered a speech, emphasizing that the exhibition draws attention to the struggles. Zaimağaoğlu stated that this exhibition is a significant event shedding light on its era. Thanking everyone contributing the event and process, Zaimağaoğlu underlined that women are more powerful when they act together and produce. Zaimağaoğlu said that even though struggles still exist, art heals one and that, women must carry on their path as it is their duties as the women.

Another speech was delivered by EMU Vice Rector for Student Affairs Prof. Dr. Sonuç Zorlu who said that the exhibition came together with great efforts and that each artwork in the exhibition has its own story behind it. Prof. Dr. Zorlu noted that 8 March is not a day to celebrate or have fun, however one can celebrate following the victories won. Reminding that 8 March observances initially began with the intention of raising awareness, Prof. Dr. Zorlu said: “There are still women who are unaware of their rights in certain parts of the world. Hopefully, over the years, not as women or men, but simply as humans without the need for distinction”. Also thanking everyone who have put best efforts for the realization of the exhibition, Prof. Dr. Sonuç Zorlu wished women all the best on 8 March – International Women’s Day.

Curated by EMU Art Coordinator Zehra Şonya, the exhibition addresses the re-evaluation of the struggle in the context of gender and focuses on artists’ efforts to reveal, examine, question, and make visible the traces and meanings of this struggle in the works they create within this context. The said exhibition consists works of İsmet Tatar, Nilufer İnandım, Zehra Şonya, Nurtane Karagil, Serap Kanay, Hüseyin Özinal and Hatice Tezcan. The exhibition will be open to visitors until 30 March 2024 on weekdays, between 10:00 a.m. and 05:00 p.m. Individuals who wish to visit the exhibition on Saturdays must make appointments by calling 0533 866 30 85.