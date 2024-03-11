EMU Wins Both Women’s and Men’s Volleyball Teams Group Matches

The interuniversity volleyball championship organized by North Cyprus University Sports Federation (KKUSF) commenced. Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) won group matches both played within women’s and men’s teams.

EMU women’s volleyball team defeated its rival, CIU women’s volleyball team, with a score of 3-0. On the other hand, EMU men’s volleyball team won the game against NEU men’s volleyball team with a score of 3-0. The group matches will continue on Wednesday, 13 March 2024 at 01:00 p.m. with a volleyball game to be played between EMU and EUL at METU North Cyprus Campus. On 14 March 2024, both EMU men’s and women’s volleyball teams will perform their final matches. The matches will be held at EMU Lala Mustafa Paşa Sports Complex, EMU-GAU men’s volleyball teams at 12:00 p.m. and EMU-NEU women’s volleyball teams at 01:30 p.m., respectively.

EMU men’s volleyball team holds the title of ‘champion’ of the interuniversity volleyball championship organized by North Cyprus University Sports Federation (KKUSF). In this context, being the most powerful contender in the championship, EMU men’s volleyball team aims to win all the matches.