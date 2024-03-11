Adaptigent Welcomes New Team Members to Propel Innovation and Expansion
ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adaptigent, a leader in adaptive technology solutions, is proud to announce the addition of two exceptional professionals to its team. Thomas Mackessy and Matt Lauer join the company to bolster innovation strategies and expand business growth.
— Steve Lopez, CEO of Adaptigent
Thomas Mackessy, Vice President of Direct Sales
Tom comes to Adaptigent with a comprehensive background in sales leadership and a verified track record of driving notable revenue growth. With over seven years at Lucent Technologies and leadership roles at a Platinum-owned software company, LSC Communications, and RR Donnelley, Tom has consistently exceeded sales targets. His approach combines effective leadership with innovative strategies, focusing on understanding customer needs, fostering lasting relationships, and team mentoring. In his current role, Tom is developing and executing strategies to meet the evolving demands of our clients, promising an immediate impact at Adaptigent.
Matt Lauer, Sales Engineer
Similarly, Matt brings to Adaptigent a profound expertise in sales engineering and a proven track record of fostering strong client relationships and enhancing product value, promising to be an invaluable asset to our sales and technical teams. As a Sales Engineer, Matt will play a crucial role in bridging the gap between our innovative solutions and our clients' evolving needs. By leveraging their vast experience and customer-centric approach, Matt will be an essential asset to Adaptigent as we continue to deliver adaptive and forward-thinking solutions.
"We are thrilled to welcome Thomas and Matt to the Adaptigent family," said Steve Lopez, CEO of Adaptigent. "Their impressive backgrounds and shared commitment to innovation and growth align perfectly with our mission. We are excited about the wealth of ideas and energy they bring to our team and look forward to their contributions to our continued success."
Both Thomas and Matt expressed their enthusiasm about joining the Adaptigent team and contributing to its mission of providing innovative and adaptive technology solutions.
Adaptigent is a software technology company offering solutions to help businesses harness the power of APIs for innovation and growth. A global distributor of the Fujitsu NetCOBOL compiler, Adaptigent specializes in integrating core systems for improved business efficiency. More than 2,500 organizations globally trust Adaptigent solutions. Visit www.adaptigent.com to learn more.
