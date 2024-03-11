Weekly Traffic Update: March 8, 2024

Next phase in Old West Lawrence traffic calming installation begins March 13

Beginning Wednesday, March 13, City contractors will close multiple streets (listed below) to install the second phase of permanent traffic calming devices for the Old West Lawrence Traffic Calming Project as part of the Neighborhood Traffic Management Program. All of the streets in the neighborhood that are currently closed will be open to unrestricted traffic before any additional streets are closed.

The following locations will be closed to through traffic:

The 700 and 800 blocks of Michigan St.

The 600 and 800 blocks of Mississippi St.

The 600 block of Missouri St.

Access to all properties will be maintained at all times during the project.

The City anticipates this closure to end Friday, March 22, pending weather or other delays.

19th St. lanes west of Mass. St. to shift for construction work

Beginning Monday, March 11, the eastbound and westbound lanes of 19th St. west of Mass St. will be shifted to allow room for crews to complete excavation work in that area. Additionally, the left turn lane for eastbound 19th St. traffic to turn onto northbound Mass St. will be closed.

These restrictions will only be in effect from 9 am – 4 pm Monday through Friday and will be removed at the end of each working day.

The City anticipates this closure to end March 22, pending weather or other delays.

E. 25th Ter. to drop to one lane for storm sewer replacement

Beginning March 11, City crews will close the eastbound lane on E. 25th Ter. to replace a storm sewer pipe in the area. While crews are working, a flagger will be in place to direct traffic through the one lane of traffic remaining. E. 25th Ter. will return to two lanes of traffic at the end of work each day.

The City anticipates this closure to end March 15, pending weather or other delays.

11th St. westbound lane closure for Evergy replacements moved to March 11

Originally announced in the Weekly Traffic Update for February 16, crews from Evergy are currently performing work between Tennessee St. and Louisiana St. Beginning Monday, March 11, during KU Spring Break, these crews will begin working between Louisiana St. and Indiana St. and will close the 11th St. westbound lane in that area.

For this project, Evergy crews will replace distribution poles and wire in preparation of the 11th St. and Louisiana St. improvements project. Detour signs will be posted in the area directing westbound traffic to use Kentucky St.

The City anticipates this lane closure to end in early March, pending weather or other delays.

This work by Evergy is in association with an City project to reconstruct 11th St. between Indiana St. and Ohio St., which began March 4, 2024.

1700 block of Alabama St. to close March 11 for storm sewer project

Beginning Monday, March 11, the 1700 block of Alabama St. between 17th St. and 18th St. will be closed for the continuation of a City storm sewer replacement project in the area.

The remaining work associated with the project includes the following areas:

Street Replacement and/or Rehabilitation – 1700 Block of Alabama St. and 18th St. from Mississippi St. to Louisiana St.

Storm Sewer Replacement – 1700 Block of Alabama St. and 18th St. at Indiana St.

Waterline Replacement – 18th St. from Mississippi St. to Louisiana St.

Construction for the 18th St. portion of the project will resume in late March 2024.

The City anticipates this work closure to end early-Summer 2024, pending weather or other delays.

To learn more about construction projects around the city and view the interactive maps, visit: lawrenceks.org/construction.

Contact: Michael Leos, Communication & Community Engagement Specialist, Municipal Services & Operations – mleos@lawrenceks.org