Award-Winning Short Film 'LENTINI' Set for Its Premiere New York City Screening at New Plaza Cinema
After garnering multiple awards at international film festivals, LENTINI directed by New York City-based filmmaker Alessia Mandanici, is set to captivate audiences at its New York City premiere on March 15th at New Plaza Cinema.
LENTINI directed by New York City-based filmmaker Alessia Mandanici, will have its New York City premiere on March 15th at New Plaza CinemaNEW YORK, NY, USA, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After garnering multiple awards at international film festivals, LENTINI directed by New York City-based filmmaker Alessia Mandanici, is set to captivate audiences at its New York City premiere on March 15th at New Plaza Cinema. The film is a poignant short that follows the journey of Mila, a German-Italian young woman who returns to Sicily for the first time since her childhood to attend her grandfather's funeral. The film beautifully explores themes of identity, family bonds, and cultural heritage, set against the backdrop of Sicily's picturesque landscapes.
"I am thrilled to be showing LENTINI in NYC,” Mandanici shared. “In my journey, I've grappled with the concept of 'Heimat'—a German word that means a sense of belonging that eludes definition by borders or language. This personal odyssey deeply influences my film, where the protagonist's quest for identity mirrors my own. Being seen as too Italian in Germany and too German in Italy left me navigating a complex identity, one that now finds expression in my films. Filmmaking has become my sanctuary, a space where I forge connections beyond the constraints of geography and language, and where I finally find a sense of belonging."
Exploring Identity and Family Bonds
In LENTINI the narrative delves deep into the complexities of cultural identity and family relationships. Drawing from her own life experiences, Mandanici, who has a Sicilian father and a German mother, portrays the intricate dance between beauty and struggle that shapes our worldview. The film was inspired by a personal family crisis when Mandanici was fourteen, leading to a prolonged estrangement from her Sicilian grandparents until her grandfather's death triggered a profound journey of self-discovery.
Set against the backdrop of Lentini, Sicily, the film's protagonist, Mila, embodies Mandanici's own experiences. Mila's story unfolds as she reconnects with her Sicilian roots, wrestling with feelings of alienation and a longing for inclusion, navigating language barriers, and confronting her insecurities.
LENTINI Shines at Film Festivals Worldwide Led To NYC Screening
Throughout the festival circuit, LENTINI has not only garnered critical acclaim but also connected with audiences globally, illustrating the universal appeal of its story and characters. LENTINI marked a milestone at the 27th Stony Brook Film Festival, being the first short film ever to open the festival. This premiere earned LENTINI the first-ever Opening Night Short award, setting a high standard for the festival's 2022 season.
Notable Premieres and Awards include:
- 27TH STONY BROOK FILM FESTIVAL 2022 World Premiere; Winner: Opening Night Short
- 29TH AUSTIN FILM FESTIVAL 2022 Texas Premiere (Oscar qualifying Film Festival)
- 37TH FORT LAUDERDALE INT‘L FILM FESTIVAL Florida Premiere
- 76TH INT‘L FILM FESTIVAL SALERNO 2022 Italy Premiere; Winner: Targa Short Film Prize
- 19TH DAM SHORT FILM FESTIVAL 2023 Nevada Premiere
- BAHAMAS INT‘L FILM FESTIVAL 2023 Caribbean Premiere
- AMARCORD IL GIRO DEL MONDO IN 80 CORTI, 9TH EDITION, 2023 Italy
- SAN FRANCISCO ARTHOUSE SHORT FESTIVAL 2023 Winner: Best Female Director
Alessia Mandanici: Multifaceted Filmmaker with a Global Perspective
Alessia Mandanici, rooted in New York City, weaves her German and Italian origins into her cinematic narrative, creating stories that resonate on a global scale. Her education in film includes an MFA in writing & directing from the esteemed NYU Tisch School’s Graduate Film program. Her passion for filmmaking ignited during her BA in Communication Design, leading her to Berlin, where she honed her skills as a cinematographer, editor, and designer, working with Google, ARD EinsPlus, and the Berlin State Ballet.
She is a 2022 NYU Production Lab fellow and currently developing her debut feature film titled Wiegenlied (Lullaby), which explores the emotional landscapes of childhood trauma and abuse. Her cinematic creations reflect her deep interest in family dynamics and intergenerational themes, influenced by her background in design and music, underscoring her multi-disciplinary approach to filmmaking and her unique perspective as a storyteller.
Tickets for LENTINI are available at New Plaza Cinema, Upper West Side: https://newplazacinema.org/
