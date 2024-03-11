Submit Release
Podcast: Business Aviation Advocacy in the First 100 Days of 2024

March 4, 2024

One of the featured sessions at the record-setting 2024 NBAA Leadership Conference was a live podcast with aerial coordinator and stunt pilot Kevin LaRosa II, whose work helped create several gravity-defying moments in the blockbuster movie "Top Gun: Maverick." In this podcast, LaRosa shares his perspectives on the concept of "Next-Level Leadership" and balancing the "need for speed" with a steadfast commitment to safety.

Listen Now

