Chris Algee to Receive Prestigious Schedulers & Dispatchers Outstanding Achievement & Leadership Award

Fort Worth, TX, March 11, 2024 – The National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) will present longtime scheduler and licensed dispatcher Chris Algee, CAM, with the Schedulers & Dispatchers (S&D) Outstanding Achievement & Leadership Award at the 2024 Schedulers & Dispatchers Conference (SDC2024), taking place March 12-14 in Fort Worth, TX.

Algee has been employed with Birmingham, AL-based Encompass Health since 2017 as manager, flight scheduling operations and administration. The department is an IS-BAO Stage III part 91 operator consisting of a Challenger 3500 and a Citation Sovereign aircraft soon to be replaced with a second Challenger 3500. His role includes the safe planning of flights, management of department scheduler and receptionist, a member of the department leadership team and he serves on the department’s safety committee.

Prior to joining Encompass Health, he has supported Jet Aviation/McKesson, The Home Depot and NetJets in similar roles spanning 23 years. Algee has been an NBAA Certified Aviation Manager since 2013 and a licensed dispatcher since 2005. He is a past NBAA S&D Committee member and scholarship recipient and has been a conference session speaker several times since 2015. He led several initiatives during his tenure with the committee; conference training initiative and assisted with the creation of the Business Aircraft Scheduler Certificate.

Algee was recognized with the NBAA Tony Kern Professionalism in Aviation in 2018. He has been an NBAA Certified Aviation Manager since 2013 and a licensed dispatcher since 2005.

In addition, he serves as board president of the Alabama Business Aviation Association.

“In consideration of the spirit and intent of the NBAA Schedulers & Dispatchers Outstanding Achievement and Leadership Award, I cannot think of a more deserving individual than Chris and am excited that he is being recognized as the 2024 recipient,” said John Shilstone, vice president, aviation of Encompass Health. “I’ve had the privilege over the last several years to witness Chris’s dedication to creating value and actionable results in serving both our corporate enterprise and the larger business aviation community. He has a real passion for helping individuals and organizations develop to be their best and he does so by bringing his best every day.”

Algee is the 15th recipient of this award, which was created in 2008 and recognizes individuals who have shared their business aviation industry expertise, provided extraordinary service, exhibited leadership and made significant contributions to the scheduling and dispatching function.

“The scheduling and dispatch discipline within the business flight department is a dynamic responsibility, which requires constant focus, attention to detail and the pursuit of continuous improvement,” said Algee. “I am so honored and humbled to represent our industry this year. There are so many of my S&D colleagues and flight department leaders that invested in me, which has contributed to my professional growth over the years.”

“Chris has consistently advocated for schedulers and dispatchers, striving to provide them with ample professional development avenues to foster career growth,” said Tyler Austin, NBAA director, certification. “We’re thrilled to acknowledge his exemplary leadership and unwavering commitment to his profession, and his desire to empower others to thrive.”

