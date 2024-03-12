The Cannata Report and Copier Careers Partner to Address Recruitment, Hiring and Retention in Office Technology Industry
Multi-Layered Collaboration Includes Video, Online and Print Components
We are thrilled to join forces with Copier Careers to provide our audience with valuable ideas and innovative solutions to help solve the hiring & retention crisis...”HAMBURG, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Cannata Report, the leading office technology news resource, will collaborate with Copier Careers, the leading recruiting resource for the copier and office solutions channel, to deliver content focusing on hiring and retention in the copier dealer channel of the office technology industry. With this partnership, The Cannata Report and Copier Careers aim to improve the outlook for attracting and retaining top industry talent by providing office technology dealers with the most up-to-date information on marketplace trends and recruitment and employee retention strategies.
The Cannata Report and Copier Careers are combining their renowned expertise to create a multi-tiered partnership that will include bi-monthly columns co-authored by Copier Careers and The Cannata Report and featured in The Cannata Report's print edition and on its website. In addition, they will jointly produce a video series featuring Jessica Crowley, SVP of Copier Careers, and CJ Cannata, CEO of The Cannata Report, that will focus on the changing dynamics of the job market and provide actionable insights and strategies for office tech dealers and candidates.
The collaborative content partnership starts with the publication today of the first installment of a bi-monthly column titled Copier Careers® Insights℠. The first column – Employer's Market or Candidate's Market in the Office Technology Dealer Channel? – reports on how wage inflation, generational turnover, low unemployment, and competition from outside industries, including the IT and medical technology industries for candidates, among other factors, is impacting hiring and recruiting in the office technology dealer channel. The Cannata Report's Editor-in-Chief, Scott Cullen, interviews numerous executives from Copier Careers who share what office technology dealers can do to attract top talent and fill their job vacancies and why they feel the office tech industry is nearing a breaking point.
In addition to video, online and print content, The Cannata Report will share current job postings from Copier Careers® Job Board on its homepage.
“As long-time readers and contributors, we are excited to be collaborating with The Cannata Report. Hiring and retention has always been a top pain point for industry employers, now more so than ever. With our combined wide reach and deep industry knowledge, we are confident our partnership can provide actionable insights to the Cannata community,” said Paul Schwartz, president, Copier Careers.
"We are thrilled to join forces with Copier Careers to provide our audience with valuable ideas and innovative solutions to help solve the hiring and retention crisis the office technology industry faces today. We hope this collaborative partnership will assist office tech dealers and candidates as they negotiate the industry's changing landscape," said CJ Cannata, president and CEO of The Cannata Report.
Copier Careers® is the only retained recruiting firm specializing in the Copier and Office Solutions Channel℠. With over 30 years of experience, Copier Careers connects employers and job seekers, providing valuable insights, career opportunities, and unmatched support in the industry. Recruiting for the full lineup of industry professionals from technicians to service directors, sales reps to sales managers, e-automate administrators to operations managers, vice presidents all the way up to C-level executives – our recruiters can source qualified candidates for any position. Learn more about our commitment as Recruiters for the Copier Channel® at www.CopierCareers.com or call 763.231.8388 to speak with one of our recruiters. Whether you’re an employer, employee or job seeker, Copier Careers is here for you!
The Cannata Report is the leading intelligence resource for the document imaging channel in the office technology industry, covering a range of topics, including managed IT solutions, managed print services, digital transformation, cybersecurity, cloud communications, network security, production print, services and supplies, vendor finance, mergers and acquisitions, and more. Written specifically for the independent dealer channel, The Cannata Report, founded in 1982, has an audience that includes business leaders in the office technology industry's hardware, software, IT, leasing, and supplies segments.
