Thoropass Unveils Industry’s First Multi-framework Infosec Compliance Tools
Thoropass now delivers multiple certifications or attestations with a single audit, truly unlocking multi-framework compliance
Cyber threats are evolving faster than most companies can resource fully-staffed security teams, putting pressure on organizations to quickly demonstrate compliance across multiple infosec frameworks.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thoropass, a leader in infosec compliance automation and audits, today announced the launch of two new features for its automated compliance software platform: Unified Controls and multi-framework action items. The new functionality, combined with Thoropass’s standing as the only industry solution to provide in-house audit capability, allows customers to consolidate multiple streams of work and future-proof their compliance postures.
This release provides infosec organizations a single starting point, and a single source of truth, for multiple compliance frameworks, teams, and business strategies. The result is an unmatched ability to dramatically reduce evidence collection requirements, while proactively addressing compliance crosswalks that will end the infinite audit loops that security leaders now experience.
Sam Li, CEO of Thoropass, emphasized the impact of the innovations announced today, saying, "This release marks a significant milestone in compliance automation. The reality is that traditional compliance processes simply move too slowly to protect businesses in a multi-framework world. Our work will unlock true continuous compliance and enable companies to comply with new standards rapidly and precisely."
Driving Continuous Compliance
Thoropass is launching advanced functionality designed to support companies as they seek to comply with multiple infosec frameworks.
Unified Controls streamlines multi-framework compliance management by consolidating common requirements into a single control managed across all supported frameworks. With unmatched multi-framework intelligence embedded in the Thoropass platform, Unified Controls eliminate redundant work during implementation and optimize ongoing control maintenance. Unified Controls is available immediately to all Thoropass customers for no additional charge.
Complementing Unified Controls, multi-framework action items consolidate duplicate tasks across frameworks into a single action item. As the industry’s first and only task list of organized, personalized, and optimized guidance, multi-framework action items deliver embedded intelligence to unlock multiple frameworks. The feature also helps eliminate duplicate work, and provides a streamlined approach to implementing new frameworks, thus allowing customers to build on their previous compliance efforts.
Together, these new features optimize multi-framework implementation and maintenance by embedding auditor intelligence into the Thoropass platform and unlocking the path to multi-framework compliance. The result is an ability for customers to consolidate multiple efforts into a single platform, saving significant time as they pursue existing and emerging infosec frameworks.
“Cyber threats are evolving faster than most companies can resource fully-staffed security teams, putting pressure on organizations to quickly demonstrate compliance across multiple infosec frameworks,” says VP of Product Andrew Persons. “From the beginning, we worked to design the platform to quickly and easily identify overlaps, and cross match evidence requests to dramatically reduce the number of requirements, by as much as 60% in some cases. These kinds of time savings and efficiency gains truly unlock the ability for companies to pursue and manage multiple infosec frameworks at once.”
“We are proud to stand as the first compliance automation and audit provider to deliver multiple certifications or attestations from a single audit,” says Eva Pittas, COO and President of Thoropass. “These new capabilities deliver unparalleled efficiency to the infosec teams we serve every day, freeing up their critical resources to focus on their core responsibilities - protecting their organizations from the security threats of today and tomorrow.”
About Thoropass
Thoropass, previously known as Laika, focuses on facilitating infosec compliance processes for businesses, ensuring that regulatory adherence enhances rather than hinders operational progress. The organization integrates software solutions and direct services into its clients' operational frameworks, aiming for seamless audit preparedness annually. With a team of in-house, independent auditors proficient in major compliance frameworks such as SOC 2, HITRUST, HIPAA, GDPR, PCI DSS, and ISO 27001, among others, Thoropass conducts over 500 audits every year, with a commitment to supporting companies in maintaining high standards of compliance and security.
