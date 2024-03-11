Sarantos Releases Multi-Genre Anthem “Starting Over” on March 1st, 2024

The Chicago-based singer, songwriter, producer, radio host and philanthropist has released the latest in his lifetime series of monthly single music releases.

If you’re in the mood for an inspirational anthem song with a catchy chorus to listen to when you’ve hit rock bottom, then this song is for you”
— Sarantos

CHICAGO, IL, USA, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Singer-songwriter Sarantos has released his latest single, “Starting Over,” on March 1st, 2024. The song, described by Sarantos as an inspirational anthem with a catchy chorus, promises to be a unique and exciting listening experience for fans of all genres.

“If you’re in the mood for an inspirational anthem song with a catchy chorus to listen to when you’ve hit rock bottom, then this song is for you,” says Sarantos. “And I guess I should mention the fun fact that it’s a multi-genre song.”

Indeed, “Starting Over” is a musical journey that seamlessly blends elements of pop, EDM, Latin fusion, jazz, and classical music. The song’s innovative structure takes listeners on a whirlwind tour of different musical styles, showcasing Sarantos’s creativity and willingness to push boundaries.

“Being creative and doing things no one else has done is so much fun,” says Sarantos. “Wouldn’t u agree?”

The Official music video is out at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PHAgI2b1o_0

About Sarantos:

Sarantos is a singer-songwriter from Chicago, IL, known for his eclectic musical style and heartfelt lyrics. Sarantos is not only a professional songwriter, producer, and poet but also an avid comic book reader, proud nerd, workaholic, one-time owner of the Millennium Falcon, gamer, and zombie killer. He loves sarcasm because it’s funny. He’s more of a loner than a social butterfly but he’s working on it. His music and books are 100% certified organic, caffeine independent, gluten-free, and hypoallergenic. Sarantos believes that every song is a story, and words are important to him. He also hosts the Songwriters Radio Show, which is syndicated on iHeartRadio, Spotify, Spreaker, iTunes, TuneIn, Stitcher, Alexa, Google Play, and more.

“Starting Over” is the latest addition to Sarantos’s impressive body of work, showcasing his talent for creating memorable melodies and thought-provoking lyrics. With its innovative blend of musical styles and uplifting message, “Starting Over” is sure to resonate with listeners around the world.

For more information about Sarantos and his music, visit www.melogia.com.

Michael Stover
MTS Management Group
michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com

Contact
Michael Stover
MTS Management Group michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com
Company/Organization
MTS Management Group
227 Gill Road
Apollo, Pennsylvania, 15613
United States
4124455282
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

MTS Management Group is more than just an artist management/publicity/promotions company…It is where INDIE artists get MAJOR exposure! Specializing in full-service artist management, publicity and promotions, radio and social media campaigns for new and established independent artists and indie labels, MTS Management Group and MTS Records are on the cutting edge of today’s new music business. Founded in 2010 by Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer, Michael Stover. A music industry veteran of over 30 years, Michael is a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, with a degree specializing in the Music and Video business. Michael has used that education to gain a wealth of experience within the industry: from retail music manager and DJ, to two-time Billboard Magazine Contest winning songwriter, performer and chart-topping producer, and finally, award-winning artist manager, publicist, promoter and label president. In just 7 years, MTS Records has released 32 Top 40 New Music Weekly country chart singles, including TWELVE #1s and 8 Top 85 Music Row chart singles.

http://www.mtsmanagementgroup.com

