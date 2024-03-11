Creatio Recognized in Customer Service Solutions Report, Q1 2024 by an Independent Research Firm
The report evaluates 12 customer service providers to assist business leaders in selecting the right solution for their needsBOSTON, MA, USA, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creatio, a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom, today announced it has been recognized as a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Customer Service Solutions, Q1 2024. In their 39-criterion evaluation of customer service solutions, the independent research firm identified 12 of the most significant vendors and evaluated their current offering, strategy, and market presence. The report demonstrates how each vendor measures up and helps business leaders select the right solution for their needs.
According to the Forrester Wave evaluation, “Creatio offers a customer service solution as part of a unified CRM, where experiences are composed via a no-code platform. This perfectly matches its vision of composable service to accelerate digital transformation, personalization, and AI-driven agent empowerment, all underpinned by a unified platform. Its roadmap builds on this vision.” Creatio received the highest possible scores in the following criteria withing the Current Offering and Strategy categories: Next Best Actions, Process Management, Extensibility, and Pricing Flexibility and Transparency.
The product evaluated in the report is Service Creatio. Service Creatio is an AI-powered full-cycle service management platform to automate customer service workflows of any complexity with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom. It enables companies to accelerate service delivery and streamline customer engagement. Powered by no-code and AI, Service Creatio helps service agents minimize manual tasks and dramatically improve case processing times.
With Service Creatio, service agents can build a holistic customer view for smarter service delivery, unify all communication means in a single environment, align traditional and digital helpdesk operations, and build enterprise-grade automated service workflows based on ITIL.
All Creatio products are powered with composable Quantum architecture. With the Quantum architecture, all functionality is available as a set of composable elements. This means that business technologists can use them in any combination to support their unique use cases. By embracing a composable architecture, Creatio empowers no-code creators to seamlessly assemble various components, blocks, and apps to create enterprise-ready solutions that match their unique requirements without coding. All Creatio ready-to-use apps (CRM, vertical apps, etc.) are built using the composable no-code approach.
The full report is available on the Forrester website to active subscribers or for purchase.
About Creatio
Creatio is a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio’s DNA.
