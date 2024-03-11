Alcott Global Announces 2024 Leaders in Supply Chain Awards and Calls for Nominations

Leaders in Supply Chain Awards 2024 - Call for Nominations

Leaders in Supply Chain Awards celebrate exceptional leadership in the global supply chain industry

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alcott Global proudly announces the launch of the 2024 edition of the annual Leaders in Supply Chain Awards, which recognize outstanding leadership in the global supply chain sector. The awards ceremony will be conducted virtually in September 2024, followed by a face-to-face gathering in Q4 2024.

The event, organized by esteemed executive search firm Alcott Global, acknowledges leaders' achievements in digitizing operations, advancing sustainability and decarbonization efforts, and fostering diverse and equitable work environments for supply chain teams.

Supply chain professionals and executives worldwide are invited to nominate individuals who have contributed significantly to their organizations in the past year. Nominations will be accepted until April 4, 2024.

To qualify further in the process as an eligible nominee for the Top 30 Supply Chain Leaders of 2024, participants must hold regional or global roles for 18 consecutive months, encompassing end-to-end supply chain responsibilities in manufacturing companies with revenues exceeding USD 500 million.

Following nominations, eligible candidates will be invited to submit detailed case studies demonstrating their leadership philosophy, digital transformation successes, environmental and social impact initiatives, and diversity breakthroughs.

This year, the Jury board includes eight industry experts and professors:

-Beth Morgan, Founder & CEO of boom!

-Cheryl Capps, Former CSCO, Corning

-Daniel Stanton, Founder and CEO Mr. Supply Chain

-Deborah Dull, Vice President, Global Supply Chain Sustainability Leader, Genpact

-Kai Hoberg, Professor, SCM Kuehne University

-Knut Alicke, Partner, McKinsey & Company

-Michelle Wen, Former Chief Global Purchasing & Supply Chain Officer and Member of the Executive Committee, Stellantis

-Michael Corbo, Former Chief Supply Chain Officer, Colgate-Palmolive

-Radu Palamariu, Managing Director Asia Pacific & Europe at Alcott Global

-Vineet Khanna, Former Global Head of Supply Chain, Nestlé

The jury members will review the case studies submitted by the eligible nominees, and their evaluations will contribute 75% of the total score. The remaining 25% of the score will be determined by votes from over 1,000 C-level executives, who will be invited to cast their votes. This approach ensures impartiality in the evaluation process and measures the nominees' impact in the industry beyond their organizations.

Considering the remarkable impact the case studies had in the last edition and the positive feedback received from leaders and professionals alike, we continue to invite this year’s winners to showcase their key projects publicly, with the aim of inspiring, developing, and contributing to the worldwide growth of the supply chain community.

"Our unique event format is designed to facilitate knowledge sharing across industries and offers valuable insights for professionals while also recognizing and celebrating the leaders who inspire, innovate, and drive success within the supply chain industry", said Radu Palamariu, Managing Director at Alcott Global.

For the 2023 edition, we received nominations for 228 exceptional Supply Chain Leaders representing 206 distinguished companies, surpassing the 2022 edition, and we expect a consistent increase in 2024.

The 2024 edition of the Leaders in Supply Chain Awards promises to continue the success of previous editions. It will celebrate accomplished leaders and offer unparalleled industry recognition and engagement opportunities.



For more information and nominations, please visit the event page https://gala.makersmovers.com/leaders-in-supply-chain-2024/ .

Alcott Global provides Executive Search Solutions for key positions at all pillars of the end-to-end value chain: planning, procurement, manufacturing, logistics, e-commerce, and overall supply chain operations.

We have grown as an organization and our offerings with it. Through Supplify, we aim to match corporations with the top technology companies to solve their value chain, operations, supply chain, and logistics challenges with a focus on innovation and digital transformation. In our Makers & Movers face-to-face events, we bring together value chain executives to connect, collaborate, and innovate – a forum focused on business value creation.

