WoodWing and Workato Forge Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Integration Solutions for Clients
WoodWing & Workato team up to streamline content workflows, offering accelerated innovation and boosted business efficiency for clients.AMSTERDAM, NOORD-HOLLAND, THE NETHERLANDS, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WoodWing, a global leader in content management and publishing solutions, is thrilled to announce a renewed strategic partnership with Workato, a leading enterprise automation platform. This partnership marks a significant milestone in both companies' commitment to delivering innovative and efficient solutions to their clients.
Integrations have become vital drivers for enhanced business performance, enabling seamless workflows and maximizing productivity. Recognizing this trend, WoodWing has strategically pivoted towards offering prebuilt integrations to meet the evolving needs of its clients – fittingly labeled WoodWing Connect. By joining forces with Workato, WoodWing aims to leverage its expertise in automation to significantly reduce time-to-market and deliver optimized integration solutions. WoodWing Connect provides a comprehensive set of integration tools, such as APIs, webhooks, and plugins, alongside the iPaaS solution powered by Workato. All these options enable companies to optimize their workflows and automate processes for enhanced efficiency.
"At WoodWing, we are continuously striving to add value to our end-users through innovation," said Fabian Stenger, Strategic Global Integrations Executive at WoodWing. "This renewed partnership with Workato aligns perfectly with our mission, allowing us to bring speed and efficiency into delivering integrations that empower our clients to excel in their content creation and publishing endeavors."
The collaboration between WoodWing and Workato will focus on streamlining integration processes, enabling clients to seamlessly connect their core business processes, and automate their workflows. With WoodWing's new, simplified approach in place, integrations will be available faster and at affordable prices, ensuring transparency and cost-effectiveness.
"We are excited to deepen our partnership with WoodWing to further enhance integration capabilities for our mutual end-users and to continue on this digital transformation," said Nam Le, Vice President, Embedded Platform at Workato. "By combining Workato's democratized approach to automation and
integration with WoodWing's expertise in content creation and publishing, we can deliver unparalleled value, efficiency, and scalability to end-users."
WoodWing and Workato, with AI in the co-pilot seat, are committed to empowering businesses to thrive in today's rapidly evolving digital landscape. Through this strategic partnership, clients can expect accelerated innovation, seamless integrations, and enhanced efficiency in their content creation and publishing workflows.
For more information about WoodWing and Workato's integration solutions, visit WoodWing's website.
About WoodWing
At WoodWing, we liberate organizations from their content and information inefficiencies. For over two decades, we've been a beacon of innovation, providing solutions that streamline multichannel publishing, quality management, digital asset, and document management processes. Our product portfolio caters to all sectors, improving content creation and information management efficiency. WoodWing Software is a private limited company (BV) with headquarters in the Netherlands, offices in the US and Malaysia, commercial staff in LATAM, and a global partner network. The company was founded in 2000 and has a global workforce exceeding 200 employees.
About Workato
The leader in AI-powered enterprise automation and integration, Workato helps organizations drive business efficiency at scale without compromising security and governance. Built for Business and IT users, Workato is trusted by over 17,000 of the world's top brands, including Broadcom, Intuit, and Box. Headquartered in Mountain View, Calif., Workato is backed by Altimeter Capital, Battery Ventures, Insight Venture Partners, Tiger Global, and Redpoint
Ventures.
Fabian Stenger
WoodWing Software
fabian.stenger@woodwing.com