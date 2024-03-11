Inogic announces DeDupeD: The Data Hygiene Solution to Detect, Prevent and Merge Duplicate Dynamics 365 CRM data

We are excited to introduce our advanced data cleansing solution, designed to address the various challenges that organizations encounter due to duplicate data in CRM” — Inogic CEO, Roohi Shaikh

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inogic, a leading provider of 16+ innovative productivity apps for Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM/Dataverse, is proud to announce the launch of DeDupeD, a cutting-edge data hygiene app designed to address the challenge faced by duplicate records in Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM.

Many companies encounter the difficulty of upkeeping a pristine CRM database, especially in addressing the issue of redundant and irrelevant data caused by the influx of duplicate records into the system.

While Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM provides OOB duplicate detection rules, there's a drawback. The built-in features have limitations, such as their inability to effectively identify duplicates when a user modifies a record's status. Also, the platform restricts users to publishing a mere five duplicate detection rules per entity, limiting their flexibility. And, to add to the challenge, duplicate detection isn't even available for Dynamics 365 for phones.

DeDupeD is a state-of-the-art data hygiene app developed by Inogic for Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM. It offers robust capabilities to detect, prevent, and merge duplicate records not only for leads, contacts, accounts, or cases but also for any other Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM entities, whether Out-Of-The-Box (OOB) or custom. DeDupeD elevates the deduplication experience by facilitating mass historical data clean-up and enabling automatic real-time deduplication. It also overcomes the aforementioned limitations of OOB duplicate detection rules. This empowers businesses to eliminate redundant data, fostering a clean database and providing a more accurate view of all records, thereby enhancing user adoption and facilitating clearer insights into sales data.

"We are excited to introduce our advanced data cleansing solution, designed to address the various challenges that organizations encounter due to duplicate data in CRM," said Roohi Shaikh, CEO of Inogic. "DeDupeD stands as a game-changer in the realm of data hygiene for Dynamics 365 CRM, offering unparalleled efficiency in duplicate detection and prevention. Inogic remains committed to empowering organizations with innovative solutions that enhance data quality, streamline processes, and maximize the potential of Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM."

Here’s how DeDupeD helps businesses maintain a pristine and accurate CRM database:

• Duplicate Identification: Identifies duplicated records within Dynamics 365 CRM/Dataverse, across different entities, enabling holistic duplicate detection.

• On-Demand Duplicate Identification: Allows users to identify duplicates on-demand directly from the entity home grid and record form, helping users detect duplicates from anywhere in the CRM.

• Duplicate Prevention: Enables users to prevent duplicates in real time, be they occurring from the client side or server side, ensuring data quality from the start.

• Bulk Clean-up of History Duplicate Records: Facilitates a comprehensive duplicate data clean-up process within Dynamics 365 CRM, identifying and merging duplicate records in bulk based on set criteria for a clean and accurate data environment.

• User-Friendly Interface: With a user-friendly interface, users can easily manage duplicates, enhancing their Dynamics 365 CRM user experience.

It’s time to end your duplicate data woes in Dynamics 365 CRM with the DeDupeD app by Inogic!

About Inogic: Your Reliable Microsoft Gold ISV Partner

Inogic is one of the leading Microsoft Gold ISV Partners with an exclusive focus on providing innovative apps and development services on Dynamics 365 CRM/Power Platform and Azure OpenAI/Copilot. Its flagship Dynamics 365 CRM maps integration app, Maplytics™, a 5-star rated Preferred App on Microsoft AppSource, is changing the way locational intelligence is leveraged with features like Radius Search, Territory Management, Route Optimization, Auto-scheduling, et al.

Inogic is renowned for its 15+ Microsoft Preferred Co-sell ready Productivity Apps on Microsoft AppSource. From the latest Text SMS and WhatsApp Business integration with Dynamics 365 CRM, Document Management in Dynamics 365 CRM/CE with Attach2Dynamics and SharePoint Security Sync, Sales enablement using Lead Assignment and Distribution Automation, Alerts4Dynamics, and Business Process Checklist, improving productivity with Click2Clone, Click2Export, and Undo2Restore, user adoption and motivation with User Adoption Monitor and Gamifics365, popular Visualization Apps Kanban Board, Map My Relationships and Integrations like MailChimp Integration, Subscription & Recurring Billing Management, to QuickBooks Integration, Inogic makes your Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM investments more meaningful.

To learn more about how Inogic can help enhance your Dynamics 365 CRM/Power Platform user experience, visit https://www.inogic.com/ or contact crm@inogic.com.