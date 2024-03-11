EIB-backed Ukraine Recovery Programme kicks off as critical infrastructure projects get underway

More than 100 cities and communities in Ukraine will have municipal infrastructure rebuilt under two European Invetment Bank (EIB) recovery programmes after the Ukrainian government allocated €161 million to local budgets. The allocation paves the way for Ukrainian cities to proceed with restoration efforts that include:

These initiatives, planned to be carried out in 2024-2025, aim to restore social infrastructure such as hospitals, housing, schools, water and waste facilities in liberated territories and areas close to the conflict zone, including the Kyiv, Odesa, Sumy, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv and Zaporizhzhia regions.

“This will enable communities to accelerate implementing recovery projects, including the restoration of educational and healthcare institutions, administrative service centres and essential public utilities,” said Oleksandr Kubrakov, Vice Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine – Minister for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development. “Despite the ongoing war, we must uplift our economy, launch our enterprises and rebuild critical infrastructure to ensure people’s lives continue to move forward.”

Teresa Czerwińska, EIB Vice-President responsible for operations in Ukraine, said supporting Ukraine was a top priority for the EIB. “Despite daily missile strikes, civilians killed and injured, massive displacements, the Ukrainians remain determined to return to their lives pre-war. And EIB remains determined to support them.”

The Ukraine Early Recovery Programme (UERP), with a funding of €200 million, and the Ukraine Recovery Programme (URP), with a funding of €340 million, represent two loan agreements between the EIB and Ukraine signed in 2014 and 2020, respectively. These loan accords, supported by the EU grants, are designed to empower local authorities to renovate social infrastructure, thereby enhancing the living standards of internally displaced persons and their host communities. As of March 2024, UERP has successfully completed 97 projects, which include educational facilities, healthcare centres, and units of social housing, with an additional 66 projects planned for implementation in 2024-2025. URP has marked the commencement of its first project through the construction of an educational facility in Vinnytsia oblast, representing a pivotal move towards initiating 155 more social infrastructure projects over the course of 2024-2025.

