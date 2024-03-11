Orthodontist Dr. Baker Akad Once Again Won The ThreeBestRated® Award And continues To Be An Industry Leader

OAKVILLE, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the realm of orthodontic care, Dr. Baker Akad stands out as a tycoon, not only for his expertise but also for his commitment to exercising utmost care and compassion. ThreeBestRated® has recently chosen him to include in their best orthodontists 2024 in Oakville with its 50-Points Inspections which analyzes various crucial aspects of a business to filter out best from the rest.

Upon receiving the esteemed award, Dr Akad feels thrilled and excited to share a few words about his journey and dedication to excellence in orthodontic care.

>> Treating Patients Like Family Leads To Superior Care

Akad, as a renowned healthcare professional, emphasizes treating patients like their own family to ensure the utmost care. He explains, “It is quite easy, sometimes for us – orthodontists to get into tunnel vision mode and forget that what we are treating are actually real human beings and not just teeth. As a healthcare professional one should keep reminding themselves of this fact.”

Akad has long adhered to a simple yet profound mantra: “If this was my son or daughter sitting on my dental chair, how would I treat this person?”

This mantra has always been his guiding principle when devising a treatment approach to his patients. It also underscores his dedication to providing the best possible treatment to every individual who comes to him, resulting in superior care.

>> Bolstering Open Communication

Dr. Akad’s dedication involves striving to maintain an open line of communication with patients. From the initial consultation to the completion of treatment, he ensures that his patients and their families are fully informed and involved in every step of their orthodontic journey.

Akad humorously shared, “My wife always teases me that I maintain two families, one at home and another at my practice.”

>> Passion As A Key To Success

Dr Akad has a strong passion for his job and he views it as a cornerstone for propelling individuals towards success. It is evident when he says, “Even after more than 20 years of clinical practice, I feel blessed to tremendously enjoy the clinical and technical aspects of orthodontics. Not to mention the joy of personal interaction and the ongoing relationship with my patients.”

"After all, nothing feels more satisfying than observing the improvement in self-perception a patient gets from a beautiful healthy smile," Dr. Akad adds with a smile.


Why Does Dr Baker Akad Remain The Best Orthodontist?

Dr Baker Akad possesses an impressive portfolio showcasing his wide range of expertise and knowledge within the industry. He has obtained his Dental Doctorate Degree (DMD) from Harvard and a degree in Microbiology & Molecular Genetics from UCLA. In addition to this, he completed orthodontic specialty training at Harvard, followed by a degree in Master of Medical Science (MMSc). Besides his academic pursuits at Harvard, Dr Baker Akad takes pride in being a dedicated educator and participating in Harvard's admission process by conducting interviews with prospective students.

Akad brought together a skilled team at his Akad Orthodontics, where he offers a wide range of treatment options in orthodontics. From Clear Braces to Damon Braces, Invisalign to lingual braces, and so on, he offers a comprehensive range of choices. Striving tirelessly to remain at the forefront of orthodontic advancements, he continuously integrates the latest developments into his practice.

His fluency in English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and Arabic enables him to offer his treatment care to global followers. He prioritizes affordability in his practice with flexible no-interest payment options. With evening and weekend appointments available, he ensures convenience for his patients.

Outside of his clinical and academic pursuits, Dr Akad enjoys traveling, movies, reading, and playing/watching soccer. He is also a great humanitarian, who is actively involved with organizations such as Doctors Without Borders, and Save the Children.

