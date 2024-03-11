SmartSites Is Named A 2023 Clutch Champion Winner
Clutch stands as a pivotal player in the B2B marketplace. SmartSites is honored to be named a 2023 Clutch Champion Winner.
At SmartSites, we believe in pushing the boundaries of digital marketing to provide cutting-edge solutions that drive growth and success for our clients.”PARAMUS, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SmartSites (https://www.smartsites.com), a digital marketing agency known for their innovative solutions and client-centric approach, announces their latest accolade as a 2023 Clutch Champion Winner. This prestigious award from Clutch, a leading global platform for B2B services, ranks SmartSites among the world's top companies. It highlights their outstanding skills in the industry and unmatched ability to achieve excellent results.
The Clutch Champion award, presented to the elite top 10% of Clutch Global winners, is not just a badge of honor but also showcases SmartSites' unwavering commitment to excellence. This designation is especially significant as it reflects the company's dedication to crafting custom digital strategies that yield tangible results, setting them apart in a highly competitive market.
"We are deeply honored to receive the Clutch Champion award for 2023," said Michael Melen, Co-Founder of SmartSites. "This recognition is a reflection of our team's hard work, innovation, and relentless focus on delivering value to our clients. At SmartSites, we believe in pushing the boundaries of digital marketing to provide cutting-edge solutions that drive growth and success for our clients."
SmartSites' journey to the top is marked by its consistent delivery of exceptional services in web design, SEO, PPC, and more. The award criteria, based on comprehensive evaluations of industry expertise and the ability to deliver, highlight SmartSites' proficiency in these areas. Clutch’s rigorous selection process involves analyzing recent, verified client reviews, types of clients served, and the breadth and quality of services offered. SmartSites excelled in these aspects, demonstrating a track record of satisfied clients and successful projects.
SmartSites' inclusion in the 2023 Clutch Champions underscores its position as a leader in the B2B digital services space. The award is a result of the company’s continuous efforts to innovate and adapt in a rapidly evolving digital landscape. SmartSites has consistently acquired new, verified client reviews over the past six months, ensuring their services remain top-rated and highly recommended.
The Clutch Champion award also reflects SmartSites' deep-rooted philosophy of putting clients first. The agency’s approach to digital marketing is holistic and tailored, focusing on understanding and meeting the unique needs of each client. This client-first mindset has not only earned them accolades but also long-term partnerships and a growing roster of satisfied customers.
As a Clutch Champion, SmartSites looks forward to continuing their pursuit of excellence and innovation in the digital marketing arena. The agency is committed to maintaining high standards of service and client satisfaction, while exploring new frontiers in digital technology and strategy.
About Clutch
Clutch is a leading global platform specializing in connecting business service providers with corporate clients. Renowned for its extensive research and verified reviews, Clutch offers a comprehensive and transparent system for evaluating and comparing the competencies of thousands of firms across various industries. With a mission to aid business leaders in making informed partnering decisions, Clutch's unique methodology assesses companies based on a myriad of qualitative and quantitative factors. These include market presence, service focus, client feedback, and work portfolio. The platform’s rigorous review process, which includes in-depth client interviews and unbiased editorial analysis, ensures the authenticity and reliability of its rankings and awards. Recognized for its influence and accuracy, Clutch has become an essential resource for businesses worldwide seeking to identify and engage with top-performing service providers.
About SmartSites
Founded by Michael Melen and Alex Melen, SmartSites is a full-service online advertising agency that offers website design and development, SEO, and PPC marketing services. They have a diverse team of designers, developers, and strategists that span across the globe. Michael Melen currently serves as the Co-CEO and COO and is deeply involved in Search Engine Optimization and Online Marketing. He is also the founder of Backlink Build. Alex Melen is an Award-Winning Entrepreneur & Keynote Speaker, and founder of web hosting company T35 Hosting (founded 1997). Today, SmartSites manages over $100MM/year in advertising spend and has been now featured in the Inc. 5000 for seven consecutive years as one of the fastest growing digital agencies.
Website: Phone: 201-870-6000 | Email: contact@smartsites.com | Address: 45 Eisenhower Drive, Suite 520, Paramus, New Jersey 07652
