BlueMount Capital Group Expands to the UK
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BlueMount Capital Group has extended its network to London by incorporating BlueMount Capital (UK) Ltd, bringing into the group an international team of highly experienced fixed-income experts.
This move ensures BlueMount Capital Group remains highly competitive by providing fixed-income products and gaining representation for its clients in a major capital market.
Stuart Gordon, chairman of BlueMount Capital (UK), will join BlueMount Capital Group’s board. Mr Gordon said BlueMount Capital (UK) is looking forward to broadening the group’s geographical reach and providing an expanded range of financial products and services.
Dr Saliba Sassine, the Chairman of BlueMount Capital (Western Australia), said that the existing close working relationship between the UK principals and BlueMount Capital will make for a seamless transition and offer improved services.
About BlueMount Capital (UK) Ltd:
BlueMount Capital (UK) Ltd has evolved to serve a diverse range of businesses that want to raise debt finance. It has a track record of public issuances across a range of securities, including high-yield bonds, green/sustainable bonds, Islamic finance/sukuk, and short-term commercial paper. In the past eight years, the multi-award-winning team at BlueMount Capital (UK) Ltd has delivered financing solutions specialising in real assets and has executed nearly 200 transactions.
About BlueMount Capital Group:
BlueMount Capital is an ASIC-licensed capital markets group with offices in Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Perth, Los Angeles and Beijing. With a global network of connections to capital market groups in the USA, UK, Europe, and India, it can provide comprehensive solutions for sophisticated business requirements across all asset classes. BlueMount Capital is also a member of Orion International Advisors, an exclusive network of investment bankers from America, the UK, Europe, and Asia. This enables them to offer their clients a truly global reach.
The company’s valuable relationships allow it to deliver comprehensive solutions for the most sophisticated business requirements across all asset classes. The team at BlueMount Capital are experts in helping clients capitalise on changing market conditions. The directors have extensive experience assisting private and public companies and dealing with sophisticated investors. For more information, please visit www.bluemountcapital.com.
Scott Levy
