IEP Engage PEPC

USA, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IEP Engage, the leading US-based international environmental organization, has announced a partnership with the Pakistan Environmental Protection Council (PEPC) to achieve the shared goals of sustainable development and environmental protection. The two organizations share a common vision and this partnership builds on their consensus on these important issues.

PEPC was established in 1983 and has been the highest decision-making body for Pakistan’s federal environmental policy. The committee is chaired by the Prime Minister of Pakistan and includes representatives from provincial governments, relevant federal ministries, non-governmental organizations and private sector entities. With its vast experience and expertise, PEPC plays a vital role in formulating environmental policies and promoting sustainable development in Pakistan.

The partnership between IEP Engage and PEPC will focus on addressing Pakistan’s key environmental challenges such as air and water pollution, deforestation and climate change. Both organizations will leverage their respective resources and expertise to jointly develop and implement sustainable solutions. The collaboration will also involve capacity building initiatives and knowledge sharing to promote a more environmentally conscious society in Pakistan.

“We are delighted to join forces with PEPC in our efforts to build a greener and more sustainable Pakistan,” said a spokesperson for IEP Engage. “Our partnership demonstrates our organizations’ shared commitment to protecting the environment and promoting sustainable development. We look forward to making a positive impact together.”

This partnership between IEP Engage and PEPC is an important step towards achieving a more sustainable and environmentally friendly Pakistan. It is a testament to the power of collaboration and the shared responsibility of organizations and individuals in protecting our planet. Both organizations believe that this partnership will bring about positive change and contribute to a better future for Pakistan and the world.