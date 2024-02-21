IEP Engage invested US$70 million to establish a research department in Japan officially put into operation

IEP Engage

TOKYO, CAPITAL, JAPAN, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- February 20, 2024 - IEP Engage, the world's leading environmental platform, is pleased to announce that a US$70 million environmental research division in Japan is now operational. This strategic move signals the company's commitment to expand its presence in Asia and further expand its presence in the region.

The Japan division will focus on conducting research and providing solutions to address pressing environmental issues in Asia. With an experienced team of researchers and experts, IEP Engage aims to work with local government, business and communities to develop sustainable solutions that benefit the environment and society as a whole.

As an environmental protection company, IEP Engage recognizes the importance of Asia in the global environmental landscape and established a new environmental research division in Japan. and committed to making a positive impact in the region. Through our research and collaboration, we hope to contribute to the development of sustainable practices and policies in Asia”,

IEP Engage establishes environmental research branch in Japan. It not only strengthens IEP Engage's presence in Asia, but also demonstrates its commitment to promoting environmentally sustainable development in the region. With this new division, IEP Engage is well-positioned to deliver innovative solutions and drive positive change in Asia’s environmental landscape.

IEP Engage’s new environmental research unit in Japan is now fully operational and ready to launch new projects. The company looks forward to working with local partners and stakeholders to create a more sustainable future for Asia.