Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma on violence against women and children

Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities call on South African men to fight the scourge of violence against women and children

The Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities call on all South African men to stand and fight the scourge of Rape and Gender Based Violence by taking part in the 365 Days of no violence against Women and Children Campaign.

Violence against women and children (physical, sexual, psychological, and economic) is rampant in every country and South Africa is not innocent. At least one in three women experience violence at some stage in their lives, with intimate partner violence reported as the most common.

“It is critical, that as a country and society, we encourage men to take action in denouncing the continuation of the trend of rape and violence against Women and Children while equally addressing the underlying causes of violent masculinity and physical abuse against women and children,” said Minister Dlamini Zuma.

South Africa like many other countries has adopted legislative provisions that are to address violence against women and children. Laws on domestic violence, rape, and human trafficking over the past decade, but failure to enforce such laws will limit their impact.



Through the implementation of the National Strategic Plan (NSP), resolutions the Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities continues to work with stakeholders to combat the rampant level of violence against women and children. The Department has partnered with the taxi industry in implementing the NSP on GBVF, as well as training its members on GBV including raising awareness.

Using our criminal justice system we are calling for more Protective laws for women and children with tougher and stiffer punishment for perpetrators of Gender-Based Violence needed to curb the scourge of femicide, plaguing South Africa”. Conclude Minister Dlamini Zuma.

Social norms, religious and traditional values, patriarchy, and gender relationships contribute to dominant notions of masculinity, which eventually undermine women's and children’s inalienable right to existence. A clarion call by the National Strategic Plan (NSP) on GBVF amplifies the need to increase programmes aimed at engaging men and boys in fighting the scourge of violence against women and children.

