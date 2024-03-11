Author Eve Carson to be Featured on Close Up Radio

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eve Carson is the author of the book Simple, Safe & Secret: The 1981 Murder of Joan L. Webster. Eve seeks to keep alive the memory of her sister-in-law, Joan Webster, a Harvard Student, who perished in November of 1981, under very suspicious circumstances. Despite being a cold case and meeting resistance at every turn, Eve continues to seek justice for Joan.

“I investigated the investigation itself, and that’s where the problems were,” explains Eve. “It was a fabricated story – verifiably false. Authorities even today have circled the wagons to cover up malfeasance. There are a lot of things that can contribute to authorities being involved.”

In this new two-part radio series, Eve will offer a more detailed perspective surrounding this decades long cold case. Some of the material that Eve will discuss includes the cab driver at Logan Airport that last saw Joan alive, observations surrounding the Webster family, and how the documents that she was able to acquire do not match up with the investigation. She then will conclude with her views on how this case can and should be resolved. “To be silent, would make me complicit,” declares Eve. “Knowledge is very empowering, and has been healing in some regards.”

“No one has been tried or charged with the crime,” explains Eve. “The state of Massachusetts alleged that Leonard Paradiso picked up Joan at Logan Airport, took her to a boat, murdered her, and then dumped her in Boston Harbor. Her body was missing until 1990, when her remains were discovered in a wooded area in Hamilton, Massachusetts – and NOT in Boston Harbor. She was stripped of all clothing and thrown in a trash bag. Anything that would identify her was gone.”

“I had recovered court documents,” adds Eve. “Through those records, I discovered that the boat didn’t exist when my sister-in-law disappeared. The boat sank about four months prior to Joan’s disappearance. Joan had engaged a cab when she arrived at Logan Airport. Her suitcase was in the trunk. She then turned to the cabbie and told him to wait, as she had another person with her. The cabbie tried to load a very heavy suitcase into the trunk of the car. The man, who was much smaller in stature than Leonard Paradiso, that was with her got into an argument with the cabbie of how he was handling the luggage. The man turned to Joan and told her that we, meaning he and Joan, did not want to take this cab. Her suitcase was removed, and they moved to another car that was in line – a blue vehicle.”

However, this lead was suppressed and contradicted the documents that the authorities came up with. “I do believe that Joan was the intended target,” asserts Eve.

“Boston at that time had a dysfunctional and corrupt legal and law enforcement system,” summarizes Eve.

“In regard to these records, they are verifiable records,” explains Eve. “These FBI records, police reports, and court records. Unfortunately, I had to dig so many different places. There were twenty-six different offices, agencies, or individuals, that touched on this case at some point – including three district attorneys. That was a huge red flag. There was no single repository where things were kept.”

“Also, the Webster family knew that the information was false, despite receiving numerous documents, and being in contact with investigators,” adds Eve. “Why would the family go along with a false story? It’s the Webster secrets that are behind what really happened here.”

“The family was very engaging, very charismatic, and very entertaining.” recalls Eve. “They had very good social connections. They were always at the top of everyone’s guest list. Outwardly, they had a very strong public image. Internally within the family and behind closed doors, they were controlling and manipulative.”

“Joan was a wonderful person,” recalls Eve. “She was in her second year of graduate studies at the Harvard School of Design for Architecture. She was very level-headed and as sweet as could be, with this infectious giggle. People loved being around her. She deserves to rest in peace, with an explanation of what happened to her.”

Eve’s passion for this case manifested itself into a book that she authored – Simple, Safe & Secret: The 1981 Murder of Joan L. Webster. This book offers a more detailed account of the events, evidence, and people surrounding Joan Webster. She has dedicated the book in memory of Joan.

Eve actively calls for justice even to this day. In fact, she is in the process of starting a nonprofit called Victims of Injustice Speak (VOIS).

Close Up Radio will feature Eve Carson in a two-part interview with Jim Masters on Wednesday March 13th at 7pm Eastern and Wednesday March 20th at 7pm Eastern

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, please visit https://www.justiceforjoanwebster.com/

To purchase Eve’s book, please visit Genius Books