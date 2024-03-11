ByteBridge Elevates IT Solutions Offering with Acquisition of SecureLake

ByteBridge announces its acquisition of SecureLake ByteBridge welcomes the SecureLake team and our new VP of Engineering, Reddy Bhupathi

ByteBridge acquires SecureLake, uniting to empower enterprises with tailored IT solutions, leveraging expertise for cutting-edge technology.

HAYWARD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ByteBridge, a US-based IT solutions provider located in Hayward, CA, has announced the acquisition of SecureLake, a trusted IT security and infrastructure company.

Bringing together their shared missions to empower organizations through technology, ByteBridge and SecureLake are poised to deliver unparalleled value to enterprises seeking robust IT solutions tailored to their specific needs.

ByteBridge's mission is to empower every organization to easily access technology globally and achieve more. With a focus on data centers, enterprise IT, and unified communications, ByteBridge is committed to bridging technological gaps and driving business success through innovative solutions.

SecureLake, on the other hand, is dedicated to combining technology and human intelligence to deliver the world's most powerful, reliable, and efficient IT Security and Infrastructure solutions. With over 100 years of combined experience in IT security, wireless, cloud, and network infrastructure technologies, SecureLake is renowned for its expertise in designing cutting-edge solutions with emerging technologies.

"The acquisition of SecureLake is a major milestone for ByteBridge as we align our goals to empower enterprises through technology," said Vivian Qi, General Manager, APAC at ByteBridge. "With our combined strengths and expertise, we are well-equipped to meet the evolving needs of businesses in today's digital landscape. Together, we will provide unparalleled IT solutions that drive business growth and success."

Reddy Bhupathi, the founder of SecureLake and now VP of Engineering at ByteBridge, expressed his enthusiasm about the acquisition: "Teaming up with ByteBridge marks a new chapter in our journey to revolutionize IT solutions. By merging our deep industry knowledge with ByteBridge's innovative approach, we are poised to deliver cutting-edge solutions that will shape the future of technology for businesses worldwide."

General Manager, Americas at ByteBridge, Marvin Cunanan, expressed his excitement about the expertise that SecureLake brings to ByteBridge. He highlighted that the addition of SecureLake's team will enhance ByteBridge's capabilities in delivering a full suite of security products and solutions. SecureLake's proficiency in security operations and zero-trust network access will enhance ByteBridge's offerings, empowering them to deliver advanced security solutions that conform to the highest industry standards. As a result, enterprises will be able to establish, operate, and safeguard their IT infrastructures with unparalleled levels of security and efficiency.

About ByteBridge

ByteBridge is a widely trusted IT innovator with expertise spanning data centers, enterprise IT, and unified communications. Committed to our vision of “Bridging Visions, Shaping Futures”, our mission is to empower every organization to easily access technology globally and achieve more.

Learn more, visit https://www.bytebt.com/