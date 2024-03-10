Massachusetts Celebrates Women in Construction Week 

DORCHESTER — The Massachusetts Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development (EOLWD) joined Plumbers & Gasfitters UA Local 12 and Building Pathways this week to celebrate Women in Construction Week.

During a visit to Local 12, Labor and Workforce Development Secretary Lauren Jones highlighted the Healey-Driscoll Administration's commitment to increasing diversity, equity, and inclusion in the construction industry through strategic investments in Registered Apprenticeship while speaking to pre-apprentices enrolled in Building Pathways and meeting women apprentices in the Local 12-day school. In February, the Healey-Driscoll Administration announced Apprenticeship Expansion and Opportunity Grants to hire and place 1,000 apprentices in FY24 and Governor Healey’s FY25 budget proposal recommends $3.8 million for continued advancements in Registered Apprenticeship.

“Women in Construction Week is an opportunity to showcase the amazing women in construction as we increase exposure for more women to join the industry,” said Secretary of Labor and Workforce Development Lauren Jones. “Registered Apprenticeship is an incredible tool that unlocks opportunities for untapped talent to find a path into a meaningful career in construction, demonstrated by the apprentices in training that I met this week at Local 12. The Healey-Driscoll Administration appreciates a great partnership with the Massachusetts AFL-CIO, the Massachusetts Building Trades, Building Pathways, Girls in Trade, and many more partners dedicated to advancing representation among women and people of color to gain access to training and career opportunities right here in Massachusetts.”

During her visit, Secretary Jones toured the Plumbers & Gasfitters UA Local 12 training center and engaged with women apprentices in their training programs. The Healey-Driscoll Administration’s Registered Apprenticeship program offers individuals a comprehensive model, combining paid work experience, classroom instruction, and on-the-job training. This approach facilitates the attainment of nationally recognized credentials, accompanied by progressive wage increases, fostering economic mobility and promoting affordability, equity, and competitiveness.

“In collaboration with the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development (EOLWD), we are delighted to celebrate Women in Construction and acknowledge the significant contributions that women make in the trades,” said Plumbers & Gasfitters UA Local 12 Training Director Rick Carter. "We extend our sincere gratitude to Secretary Jones for taking the time to visit our training center, meeting our tradeswoman, and recognizing the pivotal role education and training play in empowering individuals for success in the construction field."

“The Building Pathways Building Trades Pre-Apprenticeship Program allows individuals to explore various careers in the building trades, refine their hands-on skills, and position themselves competitively for union apprenticeship programs,” said Executive Director of Building Pathways Mary Vogel. “Our program is dedicated to providing a supportive learning environment, empowering participants with the knowledge and expertise needed to launch their career in the construction trades. I know our students enjoyed hearing from Secretary Jones, and we appreciate the Healey-Driscoll Administration commitment to workforce development.”

EOLWD’s Division of Apprentice Standards (DAS) is responsible for promoting, developing, and servicing registered apprenticeship programs in Massachusetts. DAS maintains more than 800 apprenticeship programs with over 11,000 apprentices currently working with the vast majority in construction but a growing number of apprentices in the building trades, and expansion industries such as manufacturing, life sciences, and health care.

More information about Registered Apprenticeship is available at Mass.gov/Apprenticeship.

