Enhancing the Digital Lending Experience: LAUNCHER.SOLUTIONS and Crypton Unite to Elevate E-Signatures and E-Vaulting

We’re excited to enhance our digital lending solutions, making it easier for our clients to interact with customers and dealers digitally and securely.”JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATUS, March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LAUNCHER.SOLUTIONS (Launcher), an innovator in loan originations, announces its strategic partnership with Crypton. This collaboration introduces an integrated solution within the appTRAKER Loan Origination System, enabling lenders to effortlessly access Crypton’s advanced e-signature and e-vaulting capabilities, CryptoSIGN and CryptoVAULT, directly from their origination platform.
Designed with input from experienced lenders, Launcher’s appTRAKER LOS prioritizes workflow efficiency and includes CONNECT, a unified communication tool that facilitates direct, two-way interactions between lenders, dealers, and their customers. The integration with Crypton enhances this ecosystem, simplifying the process for lenders to secure e-signatures from borrowers, dealers and any other party through the creation, review, and distribution of electronic documents within appTRAKER. Moreover, Crypton’s e-vaulting solution, protected by state-of-the-art encryption, offers a secure repository for digital contracts and assets, streamlining the e-contracting process.
Nikh Nath, President of LAUNCHER.SOLUTIONS, emphasized the value of this partnership, stating, “With Crypton as our preferred partner for e-signatures and e-vaulting, we’re excited to enhance our digital lending solutions, making it easier for our clients to interact with customers and dealers digitally and securely.”
appTRAKER LOS stands out as a comprehensive digital lending platform, uniquely offering a full suite of digital solutions that include native support for two-way communications. Enhanced by the integration of CryptoSIGN functionality, it empowers lenders with the ability to seamlessly send and receive electronic documents via both email and SMS text message, ensuring unparalleled convenience and efficiency. This system is designed to intelligently categorize inbound communications, automatically linking them to the relevant loan application and providing real-time alerts to lenders, thereby boosting productivity. Furthermore, the reception of e-signed documents triggers automatic updates to loan stipulations and integrates smoothly with other automated business processes, streamlining the entire lending workflow with advanced digital capabilities.
“We are extremely excited to be partnering with Launcher.Solutions. We both share the same goals and values, and they are to provide our clients with cutting edge technologies that enable them to maximize their full potential in the lending space,” said David Phillips, President and CEO of Crypton. “Our CryptoSign, CryptoVerifi, and CryptoVault products offer lenders seamless transactional value that not only benefit the lender but also the borrower. We look forward to working with LAUNCHER.SOLUTIONS as we continue to innovate and add value for all parties involved.”
LAUNCHER.SOLUTIONS is a technology products and services company built on the foundation of care, understanding, innovation, and speed. It specializes in loan origination for automotive lending institutions, regional banks, and credit unions. Its product offerings include appTRAKER™ LOS for indirect automotive lending as well as consumer direct lending and leasing, myDEALER.CARE dealer relationship management system, and myACCOUNT.CARE customer self-service and communication solution. Learn more at https://www.launcher.solutions or call 877.5LNCHER. Follow LAUNCHER.SOLUTIONS on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/launcher.solutions.
Since 2008, Crypton has provided technological advances all with the lenders and their customers best interest in mind. From SMS to E-Signature and Nine other specialty products and services, Crypton continues to innovate and develop exciting and new solutions for their partners. Based in Augusta, Georgia and members of multiple state and national lending trade associations, Crypton understands and deeply values relationships. Our strategic partnerships across our many verticals are invaluable to our company and the reason for our success. Proudly SOC 2 Certified, we understand the need for Security and Compliance and will continue to strive for the perfection our clients deserve. Learn more at https://www.cryptonmobile.com or call 888-903-4726. Follow Crypton on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/cryptonmobile.
