Data Center Rack Market is anticipated to reach US$8.426 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 10.2%

The data center rack market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% from US$4.268 billion in 2022 to US$8.426 billion by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the data center rack market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$8.426 billion by 2029.
— Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence
One of the key growth drivers to propel the data center rack market during the forecasted period is growing data centers around the globe. The data center rack includes routers, servers, and switches that highly comprise a data center. The rising volume of big data in enterprises along with the adoption of cloud networking technology is a major market growth driver for data rack centers as all this data will be stored in these data centers. Also, the growing data traffic due to the increasing use of connected devices and increasing penetration of the internet around the globe in developing countries, along with investments in 5G technology, will continue to contribute to the market growth of data center racks during the forecast period.
Another factor that boosts the sales of data center racks in the market is the growing focus on reducing power consumption and environmental sustainability will propel the market growth of data center racks because data center rack servers have inherent power efficiency with high density. The manufacturers are focusing on enhancing and improving their technology by way of adding innovative features, which are also expected to fuel the market growth of data center racks during the next five years.
The data center rack market, by unit size, is divided into three types- 19U-22U, 23U-36U, and 37U-48U. Data center rack sizes are typically designated by height which is measured in rack units or Us. The most common server rack size is 42U height and 19-inch width, which is mass-produced and cost-effective for use in data centers which is why these will propel the market over the years.
The data center market, by service, is divided into three types- installation, consulting, and maintenance and support. Careful planning and preparation are both important components for ensuring a hassle-free and proper installation of a data center rack.
The data center market, by enterprise size, is divided into three types- small, medium, and large. Different sizes require different types of data centers according to the needs of the organization. Data center racks offer a wide range for every kind of enterprise whether it is small, medium, or large they can cater to all needs. This wide range of data center racks is anticipated to contribute to its growth.
The data center market, by industry vertical, is divided into five types- BFSI, Manufacturing, Communication and Technology, Healthcare, and Media and Entertainment. Data centers are often common in large healthcare enterprises or hospital settings rather than in small physician clinics or offices. It requires a detailed contingency plan for electronic protected health information. Similarly, in the media and entertainment industry there is a large volume of data and to handle that they need data center racks. Therefore, with the growth of industries like healthcare, entertainment, and others data center rack growth will be prominent in the future.
The North American region is expected to witness significant growth in the data center rack market during the forecasted period as the region needs new data center infrastructures because of the rapid rise of cloud computing, big data analytics, and mobile broadband with an already existing good number of data centers in the area is a major factor contributing to data center rack growth.
The USA is also seeing a rapid rise in big data volume and traffic as a result of the rise in data center construction with a market for data center installations as more businesses transition from hardware to software-based services will majorly factor in the growth of the data rack center market over the forecast period.
The research includes several key players from the data center rack market, such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Cisco Systems, Inc., Eaton, Friedhelm LOH Group, Panduit, AGC Networks (Black Box), Schneider Electric, Vertiv Group Corp., FUJITSU, and Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
The market analytics report segments the data center rack market using the following criteria:
• By Unit Size:
o 19U-22U
o 23U-36U
o 37U-48U
o Others
• By Service:
o Installation
o Consulting
o Maintenance and Support
• By Enterprise Size:
o Small
o Medium
o Large
• By Industry Vertical:
o BFSI
o Manufacturing
o Communication and Technology
o Healthcare
o Media and Entertainment
o Others
• By Geography:
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• Germany
• France
• United Kingdom
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• Israel
• UAE
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• South Korea
• India
• Taiwan
• Thailand
• Indonesia
• Others
Companies Mentioned:
• Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
• Cisco Systems, Inc.
• Eaton
• Friedhelm LOH Group
• Panduit
• AGC Networks (Black Box)
• Schneider Electric
• Vertiv Group Corp.
• FUJITSU
• Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
