Prefabricated Modular Data Center Market is anticipated to reach US$7.031 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 9.82%

The prefabricated modular data center market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.82% from US$3.650 billion in 2022 to US$7.031 billion by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the prefabricated modular data center market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.82% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$7.031 billion by 2029.
Prefabricated modular data centers, also known as integrated modular solutions or containerized data centers, are pre-engineered, prefabricated structures designed to house computer servers and networking equipment. The amount of data generated has increased significantly due to the widespread adoption of digital technology across various industries, such as healthcare, banking, finance, communications, and technology. As internet traffic and usage of internet services continue to rise, the need to reduce the costs associated with managing, controlling, and storing data becomes more crucial.
Prefabricated data centers are similar to prefabricated homes for computer servers. These data centers are manufactured in factories and supplied in parts, which can be quickly put together on location. When compared to constructing a data center from scratch, this method saves both time and money. Therefore, it is an affordable solution for the rapidly expanding digital world. Growing demand for energy-efficient facilities is the primary driving force behind the global prefabricated modular data centers market growth. In November 2023 Vertic introduced a prefabricated data modular data center SmartMod Max to address the growing demand for fast compute deployment. It can support a total IT load of up to 200kW in a single system.
Numerous product launches and collaborations are taking place in the market, thereby increasing the global prefabricated modular data center market growth. In November 2023 Schneider Electric announced a multi-year agreement valued at $3 billion with Compass Datacenters, which is pioneering digital transformation in energy management and automation.
The global prefabricated data centers market, based on configuration into three main categories namely semi-prefabricated, fully–prefabricated, All - in – one, in which full-prefabricated is anticipated to account for a major market share.
The global prefabricated data centers market, based on form factor is segmented into three main categories namely ISO, enclosure, skid- mounted where the enclosure form is projected to show significant growth in coming years.
The global prefabricated data centers market, based on industrial vertical is segmented into six main categories namely banking and finance services, manufacturing, communications and technology, healthcare, media and entertainment, and others.
North America influences a significant share of the global prefabricated data centers market which is attributed to the early adoption of new technology and the presence of significant market players in the area. The increasing rate of adoption of prefabricated modular data centers across different industries in the United States and Canada is also contributing to this expansion. These data centers are essential for storing large volumes of data. During the first half of 2023, the US market witnessed an unprecedented surge in demand for data centers, as per Jones Lang LaSalle's (JLL's) analysis.
The research includes coverage of Dell Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Emerson Electric Co., Lightning, Investors LLC (Colt Group Holdings Limited), Schneider Electric, Cannon Technologies, Eltek, Vertiv Group Corp., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, IBM are significant market players in the global prefabricated data centers market.
The market analytics report segments the global prefabricated data center market as follows:
• By Configuration
o Semi-prefabricated
o Fully - prefabricated
o All-in-one
• By Form Factor
o ISO
o Enclosure
o Skid- Mounted
• By Industrial Vertical
o Banking and Finance Services
o Manufacturing
o Communications and Technology
o Healthcare
o Media and Entertainment
o Others
• By Geography
o North America
• United States
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• France
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• Japan
• China
• India
• South Korea
• Indonesia
• Thailand
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• Dell Inc
• Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
• Emerson Electric Co.
• Lightning Investors LLC (Colt Group Holdings Limited)
• Schneider Electric
• Cannon Technologies
• Eltek
• Vertiv Group Corp.
• Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd
• IBM
