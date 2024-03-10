Bank al Etihad takes financial literacy to local schools

Money Talks Tour in Amman, Jordan

AMMAN, JORDAN, March 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bank al Etihad concluded a series of visits to local schools to promote financial literacy among high school students. The initiative, which reached a total of 540 students, aimed to equip young minds with essential financial knowledge for their future.

During the tour, a group of Bank al Etihad employees who are recognised as the bank's financial literacy ambassadors, engaged with students from five different schools: Mashrek International School, Asamiah International School, The International Academy - Amman, Amman National School, and the Ahliyyah & Mutran school. Through interactive activities and discussions, students were introduced to fundamental concepts of personal finance, such as budgeting, saving, leveraging, and the importance of financial planning.

"Participating in this initiative was eye-opening. It made me realise how important it is to understand basic financial concepts that aren't taught in school and gave me a sense of preparedness for the future," said one student. "I now feel more confident about managing my finances independently and making informed decisions."

This year's school tours by Bank al Etihad mark the third consecutive year of the bank's commitment to its comprehensive financial inclusion strategy. This strategy aims to cultivate a financially literate generation and includes various initiatives such as "Rise Academy," a free 2-day boot camp designed to help individuals across different life stages acquire essential financial management knowledge and skills. Additionally, the bank offers the "Mali wa Maluk" podcast, Jordan's first Arabic podcast dedicated to explaining financial concepts and banking services. Furthermore, Bank al Etihad publishes a weekly blog featuring articles on loans, investing, and other related topics.