PVN, CIP team up in renewable energy

VIETNAM, March 10 -  

HÀ NỘI — Petrovietnam (PVN) and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners Group (CIP) of Denmark will cooperate in the renewable energy sector following a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) inked between the two companies. 

Under the MoU, the two firms will share knowledge and information on energy transition from oil and gas to renewable energy, with specific topics such as technology, supply chain, logistics, infrastructure and technical expertise. They will also explore opportunities for cooperation in developing offshore wind power projects in Việt Nam.

For its part, CIP Group will support training programmes on new types of renewable energy such as technology to convert electricity into other fuel sources, power storage and energy islands.

Danish Ambassador to Việt Nam Nicolai Prytz said that the cooperation of the two companies will contribute to tightening the cooperative relationship between Việt Nam and Denmark.

Deputy General Director of PVN Phan Tử Giang said that developing clean and renewable energy will help ensure environmental protection and minimise the negative impacts of climate change. Việt Nam has set high goals for reducing environmental pollution, committing to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

Board member of CIP Group Robert Helms said his firm looks forward to cooperating with PVN to research and develop offshore wind power projects in Việt Nam, creating a premise to complete the infrastructure system and supply chain for similar projects in the future. — VNS

