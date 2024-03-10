Dash Talents Elevates Beauty Industry with Celebrity Makeup Artist Yelena Scheidler
Sneak Peek behind the glam dream team at Dash TalentsVA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dash Talents, a Modern Mother Agency, located in Northern Virginia, is a far from ordinary modeling agency. Dash Talents goes beyond the usual scope of nurturing its models, crafting stunning portfolios in-house, while getting them placed in top agencies worldwide. Dash Talents also boasts a complete beauty team, meticulously selected and trained by Yelena Scheidler; Dash Talents' Partner and VP of Beauty/PR, better known as Makeup by Yelena.
Yelena Scheidler is an esteemed celebrity makeup artist and hairstylist renowned for her extensive portfolio across various media platforms including television (Hulu, Lifetime, BravoTV, NBC Universal, etc), Miss USA, various other pageants, magazines, runway events, sports arenas, fitness shows, and weddings. Beyond her ability to enhance her clients' appearance and confidence, Yelena is deeply committed to sharing her expertise with aspiring artists and beauty enthusiasts. She consistently conducts makeup masterclasses, appearing on television beauty/fashion segments, and offers personalized, in-depth lessons, thereby contributing to the professional development of others within the beauty industry.
Yelena Scheidler’s story is a pure example of a dream that seemed impossible at first, leading her to eventually transcend the boundaries of her vision, and working towards a reality that far exceeded initial expectations. The formula was having strong belief, hard work, dedication, and the art of “showing up”. Captivated by music videos, Yelena discovered her passion for beauty and fashion at age 13. Inspired by the transformations of singers scene by scene, she began experimenting with makeup on herself and others, quickly becoming recognized for her innate talent for transformation. The allure of the beauty and fashion industry, cultivated a dream of becoming a fashion model. Although she possessed hunger and drive, she still felt hindered by her height. Despite retracting this aspect of her dream, her passion for beauty remained unwavering. As her journey progressed and reached a decisive point, Yelena now stands as a partner of the esteemed modeling agency; Dash Talents. Alongside her partnership responsibilities, she is now active in modeling and oversees a skilled beauty team at Dash Talents, united by a shared dedication to the art of beauty. Yelena's influence extends as an ambassador for renowned brands including YSL Beauty, Moxielash, and Skims, further solidifying her status in the industry.
How does an aspiring artist become well-known in the beauty industry? Yelena's journey to success was marked by consistency, dedication, and a commitment to mastering her craft. Attending numerous masterclasses led by industry luminaries like Mario Dedivanovic, Scott Barnes, and Chris Appleton, she honed her skills and even received exclusive hands-on training from Mario Dedivanovic himself. Amidst the challenges brought on during the COVID-19 pandemic, Yelena adapted by offering virtual makeup sessions for models, influencers, and fellow artists while also focusing on building her social media presence. Over time, she was mentored by Axel Velasquez of Axel Makeup Academy and became an instructor, fulfilling her passion for sharing knowledge with aspiring makeup artists. She did not forget the incredible students she had nor the artist she met along her journey, so when it was finally time to build her own team under Dash Talents, she brought in hair and makeup artists who shared the same drive and dedication, and is now ready and available for all major events, individual portfolio shoots, and TV production.
Success doesn't adhere to a singular trajectory; each individual's journey is inherently unique. Yelena sticks to a personal philosophy of persistence, concentration, diligent effort, embracing every experience and relationship, while finding beauty in every aspect of life. Yelena and her work can be viewed via instagram: www.instagram.com/makeupbyyelena and www.instagram.com/dashtalents. To book Yelena, please visit www.makeupbyyelena.com.
