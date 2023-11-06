L’avant Clothing Company Launches Its Brand With A Fashion Show
Launch event in Richmond of a brand that sets a new standard in eco-friendly elegance and ethical menswear - www.lavantclothingco.com
The innovative clothing company uses hemp and other recyclable materials throughout the collection.”RICHMOND, VA, USA, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Thursday, October 19, 2023, an exclusive group of fashion influencers, creatives, models, designers, and brand enthusiasts gathered to celebrate the much-anticipated launch of a one-of-a-kind sustainable fashion collection for contemporary men - L'avant Clothing Company.
L'avant Clothing Co. is driven by a close-knit team of visionaries, founded by Chris Ribeiro and CEO’s Rose Ribeiro and Fabiola (Fabi) Folla. The brand is on a mission to transform the way men engage with fashion, seamlessly blending style and substance into an appealing package. The inception of L'avant Clothing Co. can be traced back to Chris Ribeiro's college years, where he was struck by the inspiration to create a sustainable fashion line. The essence of "L'avant," derived from the French language, embodies the concept of "keep moving forward." This notion perfectly encapsulates the brand's vision, catering to forward-thinking young businessmen who prioritize both style and environmental consciousness. "To be the best, you have to dress the best," emphasized Chris Ribeiro, underscoring the brand's commitment to delivering exceptional quality and style. The team at L'avant Clothing Co. recognized a gap in the male fashion market and set out to fill it with something original and representative of men who care deeply about fashion, comfort, and the environment. However, behind this brand aimed at young men, there are exceptional women - Fabi and Rose, who bring the brand, the collection, and the fashion show to life, making sure that L’avant Clothing Co. stands to what Chris envisioned. They bring the ladies’ touch to every garment, every detail.
The brand's unique organic pieces are brought to life through the creative designs of Marina Montanheiro, the brand designer. She explained how all the materials, including recyclable cotton, are meticulously crafted from scratch and sourced from various corners of the world, like Sao Paulo, Brazil, staying true to the brand's unique identity. Every component and detail stays true to the brand's values and mission, even the custom buttons, which are sustainably sourced from coffee beans and recycled materials. L’avant Clothing Co. presents minimal use of logos, but even the slightest details are uniquely made, for example using apple skin instead of leather. According to Fabi, the innovative clothing company uses hemp and other recyclable materials throughout the collection. Nothing about this new brand is short of innovative and interesting all while maintaining the sophisticated look and feel.
The L’avant Clothing Co. Launch event was in full swing as the 9 international and local fashion models were being meticulously dressed and styled in the sophisticated fashion of neutral hues that would soon grace the runway. The name of the debut collection is Regrowth, dedicated to reforestation, combining elements of nature, city, friendship, quality, comfort, and style for those who care about the future of fashion. The face of L'avant Clothing Co, Teal Barber, an actor, opened the fashion show wearing a timeless white outfit with a tropical feel. Think Rio on a perfect day.
Crafted with a commitment to sustainability, luxury, and excellence, L'avant Clothing Co elevates sophistication and refinement to the men's fashion arena by providing high-quality clothing while minimizing impact on the environment. This brand proves that the future of fashion is definite.
